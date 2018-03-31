Arnold Schwarzenegger recovers from heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is awake and in "good spirits" following his open-heart surgery.

The former Governor of California, 70, was admitted to hospital this week to have a pulmonic valve replaced due to a congenital heart defect.

He first had the valve operated on in 1997, and was booked into a scheduled surgery at Los Angeles' famous Cedars-Sinai Hospital this week to replace it.

The actor turned politician's spokesperson Daniel Ketchell, has since revealed that the Hollywood icon is awake and well.

"Update: @Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually "I'm back", so he is in good spirits. (sic)", Ketchell wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a statement which detailed the surgery undergone by the Terminator star.

"Yesterday, Governor Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997.

"That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement.

"During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed.

"Governor Schwarzenegger's pulmonic valve was successfully replaced and he is currently recovering from the surgery and in a stable condition. We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts."

The news of his surgery comes after the Predator actor recently revealed he doesn't feel his age, and is still working hard and enjoying a "great" life.

"I feel the same way [now at 70] as I did 20 years ago," he said.

"It's only on my passport or my driver's licence, but I feel the same way as I did 20 years ago.

"I feel good about myself. I work out. I make my movies. Life is great. I feel useful and productive."

With reporting by Bang Showbiz

