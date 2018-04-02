MAFS’ Troy and Carly share baby snap

News

The real reason Channing Tatum and Jenna split
The real reason Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

They were the shock Married At First Sight couple that seem to be going stronger than ever.

Now Troy Delmege, and Carly Bowyer, who were married to other people on the show before they controversially hooked up in the final week, have hinted they’re in it for the long haul.

Following Troy revealing he was relocating from his Sydney home so he could move in with his Melbourne-based girlfriend, the 35-year-old posted a clucky photo on his Instagram, showing the pair cuddling a newborn.

Troy Carly Married At First Sight

Troy and Carly are looking pretty clucky already. Photo: Instagram/troydelmege

“Getting in some practise ... what do you think ? @carlybowyer” Troy captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to respond, with many claiming the reality TV couple would make the perfect parents together.

“You look so natural,” wrote one. “Go for it.”

Troy baby

Just weeks after getting together, Troy and Carly have reportedly moved in. Photo: Instagram/troydelmege

“Adorable! I think you should get cracking guys!” added another. “You don’t have that much time left! These little ones are easier the younger you are, they need lots of energy!”

Married At First Sight

Troy was originally married to Ashley, while Carly was with Justin. Photo: Instagram

Family is clearly one of the main focuses for the couple, with with Carly, 32, spending the Easter weekend with Troy and her own clan in Adelaide.

And it might not be very long until we see Troy and Carly headed down the aisle again – but this time for real.

Married at first sight Carly Troy

The couple spent Easter with Carly's family. Photo: Instagram/carlybowyer

Carly Married At First Sight

'Welcome to the family @troydelmege #handsoffmymum', Carly captioned this snap. Photo: Instagram/carlybowyer

"Absolutely I could," Troy told TV Week, of marriage plans with his new love.

"Absolutely, yes, yes, yes! Dream come true. Carly's everything I've ever been looking for. Why wouldn't you? You'd be an idiot not to."

