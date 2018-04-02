Inside Ruby Rose and Jess Origliasso’s shock split

News

The real reason Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split

The Pitch Perfect 3 star took to social media to reveal that after two years together, the pair had decided to call it quits.

Not only that, but the couple had actually split a few months ago, but had decided to deal with it privately.

Ruby Rose Jess Origlasso split

After two years together, the pair have confirmed their split. Photo: Instagram/rubyrose

“I’ve shared the past two years learning and sharing with an amazing human being,” Ruby wrote.



“An experience for which I am very blessed. Break ups are always incredible hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared.

“It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate. With love x.”

Ruby Rose split

The couple met after filming The Veronica's 'On Your Side' music clip in 2016 together. Photo: Getty

The split comes after months of speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship, with Jess reportedly unfollowing Ruby on social media in December.

The Orange is the New Black star is also said to have clashed with Jess’ twin sister Lisa, with former VJ hitting out in a now-deleted tweet in the wake of the Australian same-sex marriage vote last year.

Ruby Rose Jess Origliasso

Jess and Ruby were still sharing snaps of each other up until early this year. Photo: Instagram/jessicaveronica

"So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement about the yes vote after telling us she thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago,” Ruby is said to have tweeted. “Really warms my heart.”

