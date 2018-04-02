Inside Ruby Rose and Jess Origliasso’s shock split

She was forced to hit back after fans claimed her breakup tweet was simply an April Fool’s joke, but Aussie star Ruby Rose has confirmed her sad split from The Veronicas star Jess Origliasso.

The Pitch Perfect 3 star took to social media to reveal that after two years together, the pair had decided to call it quits.

Not only that, but the couple had actually split a few months ago, but had decided to deal with it privately.

“I’ve shared the past two years learning and sharing with an amazing human being,” Ruby wrote.

“An experience for which I am very blessed. Break ups are always incredible hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared.

“It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate. With love x.”

The split comes after months of speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship, with Jess reportedly unfollowing Ruby on social media in December.

The Orange is the New Black star is also said to have clashed with Jess’ twin sister Lisa, with former VJ hitting out in a now-deleted tweet in the wake of the Australian same-sex marriage vote last year.

"So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement about the yes vote after telling us she thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and to get over it a few months ago,” Ruby is said to have tweeted. “Really warms my heart.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram