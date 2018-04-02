News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The real reason Channing Tatum and Jenna split
The real reason Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split

Elsa Pataky, 41, strips down to skimpy white bikini

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Her husband Chris Hemsworth regularly tops the list of super-fit Hollywood bods, but Elsa Pataky is clearly no slouch when it comes to keeping in shape either.

Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
0:26

Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
Woman Returns Home and Surprises Brother for Christmas
0:40

Woman Returns Home and Surprises Brother for Christmas
'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Official Trailer
1:29

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Official Trailer
Withdrawn Rescue Dog Comes out of His Shell After Only a Week
0:39

Withdrawn Rescue Dog Comes out of His Shell After Only a Week
Paris Jackson Tells Fans to STOP Photoshopping Her Skin Color to Make Her Look Like Michael
2:18

Paris Jackson Tells Fans to STOP Photoshopping Her Skin Color to Make Her Look Like Michael
Kardashian Family Speak Out Amid Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Allegations | 2018 Academy Awards
1:58

Kardashian Family Speak Out Amid Ryan Seacrest Sexual Assault Allegations | 2018 Academy Awards
Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
2:05

Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
1:31

Spectacular slow-motion footage of snowball fight at the Colosseum
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
1:31

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
Guy Rides Home After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
10:55

Guy Rides Home After Wisdom Teeth Surgery
The Ultimate Family Bike
1:20

The Ultimate Family Bike
Did Kendall Jenner Work as Hard as 90s Supermodels to Become #1? - JS
9:03

Did Kendall Jenner Work as Hard as 90s Supermodels to Become #1? - JS
 

The Spanish actress and mum-of-three may be turning 42 this year, but she’s rocking the figure of someone half her age.

Elsa was seen enjoying the Byron Bay sunshine over the Easter break with good friend, Luciana Barosso, who you might know as Matt Damon’s other half.

Elsa Pataky bikini

Elsa showed off her epic bikini bod during a swim in Byron last week. Photo: Media Mode

Elsa Pataky

The Spanish star moved to Byron with her Aussie hubby - and is clearly loving the lifestyle. Photo: Media Mode

With Elsa in a white string bikini and Luciana, 42, in coral pink swimmers left to look after the kids while their actor hubby's were AWOL, the pair made the most of the day.

For Elsa, who has daughter India Rose, five, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, four, with her Thor hubby, keeping in shape has always been something she’s made time for.

Elsa Pataky Luciana Barosso bikini

Elsa and Luciana hit the beach with their kids in Byron. Photo: Media Mode

Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth

Chilled out in bikinis, the mums kept a watchful eyes on their kids. Photo: Media Mode

Luciana Barroso Matt Damon

Mum-of-four Luciana showed off her epic abs during the beach session. Photo: Media Mode

Despite struggling to workout in between her busy life of chasing her kids around, she’s realised incorporating them into her fitness regime is the best solution.

“Sometimes it's hard to leave my kids, so it's best when I can convince them to tag along,” she told Good Housekeeping.

Elsa Pataky workout

Elsa has spoken about juggling her fitness regime with being a busy mum. Photo: Media Mode

Elsa Pataky beach Byron

Her workout regime of cardio, weights and yoga is clearly working for her. Photo: Media Mode

“I'll go to the gym and let them have fun playing around while I work out for an hour.”

And when it comes to her workout, she doesn’t mess around.

Elsa Pataky workout secrets

The secret to Elsa's booty? Yoga. Photo: Media Mode

“A lot of women are scared to use weights and bulk up — don't be!,” she advises. 

“Our bodies are strong and it's important to take advantage of that. It's obvious that I love strength training (seriously, give it a try!), but I also incorporate yoga into my routine. Yoga, in particular, is great for toning your booty.”

Chris Hemsworth Elsa Pataky

Elsa and hubby Chris are known for their incredible figures. Photo: Instagram/elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa also squeezes in a quick workout of “heart-pumping exercise” or yoga after her kids go to sleep and she winds down.

And it looks like she might have had a workout buddy of late, with the Hemsworth’s spotted vacationing with the Damon’s for the last few weeks.

Matt and Luciana are huge fans of the hippy beachside holiday destination, they were forced to deny claims they were thinking of relocating from LA.

Elsa Pataky Matt Damon Chris Hemsworth

Elsa, along with Luciana and Matt, have been spotted holidaying in Byron together. Photo: Instagram/elsapatakyconfidential

“Matt has not bought a home in Australia nor is he moving there,” the actor’s rep Jennifer Allen told the Northern Star.

“He's just visited a few times recently.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top