Elsa Pataky, 41, strips down to skimpy white bikini

Her husband Chris Hemsworth regularly tops the list of super-fit Hollywood bods, but Elsa Pataky is clearly no slouch when it comes to keeping in shape either.

The Spanish actress and mum-of-three may be turning 42 this year, but she’s rocking the figure of someone half her age.

Elsa was seen enjoying the Byron Bay sunshine over the Easter break with good friend, Luciana Barosso, who you might know as Matt Damon’s other half.

With Elsa in a white string bikini and Luciana, 42, in coral pink swimmers left to look after the kids while their actor hubby's were AWOL, the pair made the most of the day.

For Elsa, who has daughter India Rose, five, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, four, with her Thor hubby, keeping in shape has always been something she’s made time for.

Despite struggling to workout in between her busy life of chasing her kids around, she’s realised incorporating them into her fitness regime is the best solution.

“Sometimes it's hard to leave my kids, so it's best when I can convince them to tag along,” she told Good Housekeeping.

“I'll go to the gym and let them have fun playing around while I work out for an hour.”

And when it comes to her workout, she doesn’t mess around.

“A lot of women are scared to use weights and bulk up — don't be!,” she advises.

“Our bodies are strong and it's important to take advantage of that. It's obvious that I love strength training (seriously, give it a try!), but I also incorporate yoga into my routine. Yoga, in particular, is great for toning your booty.”

Elsa also squeezes in a quick workout of “heart-pumping exercise” or yoga after her kids go to sleep and she winds down.

And it looks like she might have had a workout buddy of late, with the Hemsworth’s spotted vacationing with the Damon’s for the last few weeks.

Matt and Luciana are huge fans of the hippy beachside holiday destination, they were forced to deny claims they were thinking of relocating from LA.

“Matt has not bought a home in Australia nor is he moving there,” the actor’s rep Jennifer Allen told the Northern Star.

“He's just visited a few times recently.”

