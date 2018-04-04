News

Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi
Kylie Jenner shares cutest photos of 'sleepy' Stormi

Simone Holtznagel: ‘I’d never be the Bachelorette’

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

While she was dubbed the ‘Jungle Kween’ during her stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of Here! it looks like Simone Holtznagel won’t be handing out roses anytime soon.

Simone made it all the way to the final week in South Africa and ended up finishing 3rd on the reality show behind Shannon Noll and Fiona O'Loughlin.

The model won over the hearts of Australia with her unfiltered nature, but we might have to wait a little longer to find out when we might see her on our TV screens next.

While a jungle romance was rumoured between the former Australia's Next Top Model contestant and AFL star Josh Gibson, Simone says she doesn’t need a reality TV show to help her find love.

simone holtznagel

Simone says she won't be the next Bachelorette. Photo: Instagram/Simone Holtznagel

She’s off to LA within the next few weeks and says she has “some stuff in the pipeline”, but when asked whether she would consider being the next Bachelorette the answer was a clear no.

“God no, I don’t need that show,” Simone tells Be.

“I wouldn’t go on that show. It’s too much pressure for a relationship starting out.”

i'm a celeb

Simone won hearts on I'm a Celeb. Photo: Channel Ten

The 24-year-old first appeared on our screens on Top Model in 2011 and has since represented brands Bras N Things and Guess, and landed covers onPlayboy, andMen’s Style.

bras n things ad

She's represented Bras N Things and Guess. Photo: Bras N Things

It’s been three weeks since Simone arrived home from the jungle and after getting her nails and eyelashes done, doing a facial and catching up with family and friends, she admits she is actually missing it.

“I miss it so much,” she tells us. “It was like a big sleepover.”

But never in her wildest dreams did she think she would last until the final week.

“I thought I would make it to week three and that’s it. The fact I made it to the last week I could not believe it,” she says.

simone

Simone is off to LA and says she has 'things in the pipeline'. Photo: Instagram/Simone Holtznagel

“Even my friends and family were genuinely shocked every time it wasn’t me to go home.”

While we’d love to see her follow in Sophie Monk’s footsteps, we’ll just have to wait and see what’s next for Simone Holtznagel.

Watch this space.

