Crazy cyber attack strikes Justin Bieber

If you listen to Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber's number one smash hit Despacito on YouTube, you may have noticed a slight, uh, problem when searching for it last week.

The number one song and it's VEVO music video was part of an alleged cyber hack against the mega video sharing site on April 9.

According to Hollywood Life, some of the music industry's biggest stars had their music removed and replaced with frightening content.

Stars including; Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Luis Fonsi, Shakira, and Katy Perry have all been targeted, including the Spanish hit that has had 5 billion views.

Other videos were "defaced" with their titles and thumbnails compromised, however, were put back to normal a day later.

Hackers Prosox and Kuroi’sh have taken credit for the cyber attack on Twitter, however, it is unconfirmed whether they are the true culprits.

“It's just for fun I just use script ‘youtube-change-title-video' and I write ‘hacked,'” one of the reported hackers tweeted.

Fans were "greeted by a video image still that showed masked figures aiming guns at the camera". So scary.

Luckily, it seems everything has gone back to normal.

