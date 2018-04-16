Jen tells Brad: 'Don't leave me again'

It seems as though Jennifer Aniston has had her heart broken all over again.

The 49-year-old is reportedly devastated over Brad Pitt's new relationship with Angelina Jolie lookalike, MIT scholar Neri Oxman.

According to New Idea, a source said that Jen is "barely recovering from their last split and she fears it will destroy her for good if Brad leaves her again for another woman".

When the news broke of their split fourteen years ago, Jen had to publicly standby and watch while her husband fell in love with his sexy co-star on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith.

The Friends star was understandably shocked and said that Brad must have had "a sensitivity chip missing" to have treated her so poorly.

Now Jen feels history is repeating itself as he falls for another brunette who looks just like Angelina.

An insider for the mag reportedly said that "Jennifer is absolutely heartbroken."

"She can't believe what's happening. She was so scared to let Brad back into her heart...the last thing she expected was to end up feeling like this again."

According to sources close to Brad, the 54-year-old A-Lister and the 42-year-old architect reportedly met in November last year when Brad was visiting MIT.

“Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art,” a source said. “This is best described as a professional friendship.”

"He only planned on spending two days, but ended up staying for a week," another source told US Weekly magazine. "Neri invited Brad for dinner at her Cambridge apartment, which is very close to campus."

Brad is insistent that his relationship with Neri is just "professional", however Jen is hurt that Neri wasn't even mentioned to her.

We only hope that if it's meant to be, it will be and they can finally be together again.

Be has reached out to Jen and Brad's agents for comment.

