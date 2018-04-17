News

Mariah Carey's ex manager sues her for sexual harassment

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Her former manager Stella Bulochnikov is suing the Always Be My Baby singer, claiming she sexually harassed her during their time working together, alleging she was often nude in front of her.

Bulochnikov is reportedly seeking damages from the 48-year-old mum-of-two for breach of contract and a violation of her human and working rights, according to TMZ who have seen the court documents.

Mariah Carey's ex manager Stella Bulochnikov suing her for sexual harassment

Mariah Carey, seen here with Stella Bulochnikov in 2017, has been accused by her former manager of sexual harassment. Source: Getty

Stella Bulochnikov — who was Mariah's manager — also alleged that the star had a history of substance abuse in her filings for unpaid earnings, and says she was fired half-way into a three-year contract.

While Be has reached out to theHero singer's reps for comment, one of her spokespeople has already toldPageSix it was a "frivolous and baseless claim" and that they will "defend against it vigorously and successfully”.
Mariah Carey accused of sexual harassment by former manager

Bulochnikov claims the singer, pictured here performing in Times Square, was "often nude" in front of her during her employment. Source: Getty

Mariah Carey accused of sexual harassment by former bodyguard

Mariah Carey was sued by her former bodyguard Michael Anello over alleged inappropriate behaviour late last year. Source: Splash

The news follows Mariah's shock revelation she's been battling with bipolar disorder for 17 years last week, telling People she didn’t want to believe it" initially.

Last year the superstar was accused of sexual harassment by her former bodyguard Michael Anello, who according to TMZ claimed the singer "beckoned him" to her hotel room where she was apparently dressed in "sheer lingerie".

