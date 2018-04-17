Mariah Carey's ex manager sues her for sexual harassment

Just days after Mariah Carey revealed she's been secretly battling with bipolar, the singer has been slapped with a lawsuit by a former employee.

Her former manager Stella Bulochnikov is suing the Always Be My Baby singer, claiming she sexually harassed her during their time working together, alleging she was often nude in front of her.

Bulochnikov is reportedly seeking damages from the 48-year-old mum-of-two for breach of contract and a violation of her human and working rights, according to TMZ who have seen the court documents.

Stella Bulochnikov — who was Mariah's manager — also alleged that the star had a history of substance abuse in her filings for unpaid earnings, and says she was fired half-way into a three-year contract.

Whilehas reached out to thesinger's reps for comment, one of her spokespeople has already toldit was a "frivolous and baseless claim" and that they will "defend against it vigorously and successfully”.

The news follows Mariah's shock revelation she's been battling with bipolar disorder for 17 years last week, telling People she “didn’t want to believe it" initially.

Last year the superstar was accused of sexual harassment by her former bodyguard Michael Anello, who according to TMZ claimed the singer "beckoned him" to her hotel room where she was apparently dressed in "sheer lingerie".

