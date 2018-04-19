News

Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

Pink on raising 'strong' kids: 'I'm a truth teller'

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

When it comes to Pink, you can always count 'real talk'.

In her most recent interview with People, the 38-year-old mother-of-two called herself a 'tough mama' and revealed her honest parenting style.

“I’m a truth-teller,” she said in her interview. “I tell my daughter the truth. I let her be 6, but I want her to know about fairness and kindness, and that you have to fight for your rights, and that sometimes girls aren’t paid as much as boys for the same job, and girls aren’t treated the same and that they have to work harder for everything.”

Pink tells her daughter the truth about life. 'You have to fight for your rights', she tells People. Source: Instagram/Pink

The singer, who is married to AMA driver Carey Hart, has two kids, six-and-a-half year old Willow Sage and 15-month-old, Jameson, and when it comes to co-parenting the couple are a united front.


While Pink wants her son to have compassion and sensitivity, Carey feels it's important for Willow to grow up strong - so this is how they choose to raise them.

"There’s a documentary called The Mask You Live In that’s incredible and how ‘be a man’ are three of the most detrimental words that can be said to a little boy," Pink said.

Pink's children, Willow and Jameson, tour with their mum regularly, however, are also encouraged to have a 'normal' childhood. Source: Instagram/pink

“I’m all about crying. I think everybody should cry more. Willow’s kind of tired of my tears. She said the other day, ‘Mama, I promise to tell you more about my feelings if you promise to tell me less about yours.’ "

Pink made headlines last year when she made an emotional speech about body image and her daughter at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Recently, I was driving my daughter to school and she said to me, out of the blue, ‘Mama?’ I said, ‘Yes, baby?’ She said, ‘I’m the ugliest girl I know.'," Pink recalled.

Pink with her daughter, Willow at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Source: Getty

"And I said, ‘Huh?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I look like a boy with long hair.’ And my brain went to, ‘Oh my god, you’re six. Why? Where is this coming from? Who said this? Can I kick a 6-year-old’s a*s, like what?’"

"But I didn’t say anything. Instead I went home and I made a Powerpoint presentation for her. And in that presentation were androgynous rockstars and artists that live their truth, are probably made fun of every day of their life, and carry on, wave their flag and inspire the rest of us,"

"And I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’"

Pink accepts the award for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and wowed the audience with an inspiring speech about body image. Source: Getty

"‘OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.’"

Accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the ceremony, Pink flawed the audience with her incredibly inspiring and beautiful words.

Not only does she continue to build her kids up, but she sure is the role model we ALL need in our lives.

