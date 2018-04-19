News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Keira Maguire's unbelievable Transformation
Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

You will not recognise this 'The Voice' winner

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

It's been six years since the very first season of The Voice on Channel nine, and believe us when we say, you will not recognise one of its original contestants.

Emergency services on scene as Cumbria's River Eden bursts banks
1:14

Emergency services on scene as Cumbria's River Eden bursts banks
Male Model Transitions Into Real Life Doll: MY TRANS LIFE
4:26

Male Model Transitions Into Real Life Doll: MY TRANS LIFE
Eden Ben Zaken Covers Christina Aguilera's &quot;HURT&quot;
2:15

Eden Ben Zaken Covers Christina Aguilera's "HURT"
Rescued Baby Bat Separated From Ill Mother
1:06

Rescued Baby Bat Separated From Ill Mother

Pregnant Chef's happy dance
Teen Footballer Will Amaze You With These Incredible Trick Shots
2:42

Teen Footballer Will Amaze You With These Incredible Trick Shots
Pranksters Left in Shock Over Scammer's Confession
6:26

Pranksters Left in Shock Over Scammer's Confession
Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
6:14

Devious Harley Destroys More Cup Towers
Wingsuits and Wind Tunnels Make for a Fun Time
2:43

Wingsuits and Wind Tunnels Make for a Fun Time
Pit Bull is Freaked Out by 'Evil' Pig Statue
0:39

Pit Bull is Freaked Out by 'Evil' Pig Statue
The 'Beast Mode' Compilation
1:29

The 'Beast Mode' Compilation
Five Fascinating Facts About Lynx
0:46

Five Fascinating Facts About Lynx
 

In fact, not only did this incredible singer get to the top 10, she actually won the entire season and her debut album shot straight to number one on the ARIA charts.

The now 25-year-old was mentored by US superstar, Seal, and even had some explosive run ins with the celeb.

Who is this Channel 9's The Voice Alumni? Source: Instagram

Still not sure who we're talking about? Let us re-introduce you to Karise Eden.

How incredible does Karise look? She's all grown up and rocking a brand new look.

After slaying the Aussie charts and becoming the first artist since the Beatles to have four songs in the top five, Karise vanished from the spotlight.

Karise Eden in 2012 and then in 2018. What an incredible transformation. Source: Getty and Instagram/KariseEden

In an interview with the ABC in 2014, the star revealed later on that the pressure was just too much for a 19-year-old and she suffered a complete breakdown.

"It does take its toll and I was getting very drained," she said of the experience.

Three million people tuned in to watch her win that season, and for Karise, who was once a 'ward of the state', it was an intense time, especially with her new fans.

Karise Eden performs after winning the 2012 'The Voice'. Source: Getty

"All these weird things started to happen between me and my fans over time," she said speaking about her younger female fans who were drawn to her because of her experiences and emotional music.

"I didn't know what to say to them. I didn't know what I could say that would comfort them," she said. "I didn't know, I was a kid just like them.

Karise performing now. She sticks to smaller venues now, however, continues to write her own songs. Source: Instagram/kariseeden

Karise Eden getting inked to compliment her new image. Source: Instagram/kariseeden

"My heart was there for them, but I didn't know how to help them because I still needed help."

Now, Karise, who is mother to three-year-old Blayden, is performing again and frankly, we can't wait to see what she does next!

[38907545]

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top