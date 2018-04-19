You will not recognise this 'The Voice' winner

It's been six years since the very first season of The Voice on Channel nine, and believe us when we say, you will not recognise one of its original contestants.

In fact, not only did this incredible singer get to the top 10, she actually won the entire season and her debut album shot straight to number one on the ARIA charts.

The now 25-year-old was mentored by US superstar, Seal, and even had some explosive run ins with the celeb.

Still not sure who we're talking about? Let us re-introduce you to Karise Eden.

How incredible does Karise look? She's all grown up and rocking a brand new look.

After slaying the Aussie charts and becoming the first artist since the Beatles to have four songs in the top five, Karise vanished from the spotlight.

In an interview with the ABC in 2014, the star revealed later on that the pressure was just too much for a 19-year-old and she suffered a complete breakdown.

"It does take its toll and I was getting very drained," she said of the experience.

Three million people tuned in to watch her win that season, and for Karise, who was once a 'ward of the state', it was an intense time, especially with her new fans.

"All these weird things started to happen between me and my fans over time," she said speaking about her younger female fans who were drawn to her because of her experiences and emotional music.

"I didn't know what to say to them. I didn't know what I could say that would comfort them," she said. "I didn't know, I was a kid just like them.

"My heart was there for them, but I didn't know how to help them because I still needed help."

Now, Karise, who is mother to three-year-old Blayden, is performing again and frankly, we can't wait to see what she does next!

