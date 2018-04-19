Meghan Markle walks down the aisle

While we’re still a few weeks out from her royal wedding, we’ve finally been able to see Meghan Markle walk down the aisle in a wedding dress.

The soon-to-be princess still has to wait until May 19 to marry her prince, but on television Meghan’s Suits character Rachel will finally have the wedding of her dreams.

A teaser trailer for the two-part season 7 finale has been released showing the wedding that fans of the show have waited years for between Rachel Zane and on-screen beau Mike Ross.

Anticipation is at an all-time high for Meghan marry Prince Harry in real life next month, so seeing the trailer has come at the perfect time.

The video starts off with Mike telling Rachel “let’s do this”.

Before they can be seen standing hand in hand in front of their family and friends, the ceremony room decorated with magical light bulbs along the ceiling.

Rachel looks like a princess in her sleeveless lace gown as she looks at Mike.

“I've wanted to marry you from the second I met you,” Mike says in the clip.

“You are the husband I've always wanted,” she tells him.

The first time Meghan’s Suits character attempted to walk down the aisle, it didn’t end too well.

Paralegal Rachel was left devastated at the altar when her groom Mike revealed he couldn’t follow through at the last minute.

But with her fairy tale wedding almost here in real life, it seems fitting she is also getting that same happy ending on the show.

It will be the last time she will appear on our TV screens, after confirming she would give up acting to take up her role as a full-time royal.

The finale will air on the USA Network next week.

