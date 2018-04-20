News

Natalie Roser's sexiest campaign yet
Alex Nation and girlfriend silence split rumours

Pregnant Cardi B twerks at Coachella: 'That's how I got pregnant'

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be /

A pregnant Cardi B showed a very physical side to herself at Coachella during the week.

The 25-year-old, who's definitely living her best life right now, proved that mama's can indeed shake their booty when she energetically twerked across the stage during her set.

In case you were wondering why the rapper was getting down and dirty, Cardi was actually demonstrating how babies are made.

Cardi B reveals the hilarious reason she was really twerking at Coachella. Source: Ellen

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on the Ellen show, the talk show host joked with her about the epic dance moves.

"It looks like you're getting ready to give birth right there," Ellen said.

"You know, they say the more you move, the easier it will come out," Cardi said.

Cardi performs at Coachella 2018, pregnant and twerking. Source: Getty

"Especially if that's comfortable for you to do..." Ellen said pointing to the video.

"I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place." Lol. Thanks for the visual, Cardi.

Cardi hiding her baby bump before the announcement of her pregnancy on April 7. Source: Getty

The American rapper, who's real name is Belcalis Almanzar, announced her pregnancy during a stint onSaturday Night Live on April 7,*just after the release of her new album, Invasion of Privacy.*

Her baby bump made its debut in the middle of the performance after some very clever and strategic camera work.

Cardi B and her fiance Offset from Migos. They are said to be due in June. Source: Gety

While keeping mum for a few months, speculation about the stars pregnancy began to surface.

Cardi and her fiance Offset (from Migos) are said to be due around June 2018.

