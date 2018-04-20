Chilling video of Prince's death scene released

A chilling video has emerged showing the scene of Prince's death.

The footage, which was taken by the Carver County investigators the morning the superstar died, is of Paisley Park and includes images of the superstar's body.

The eerie video takes viewers through the house, room by room and even shows Prince lying on the floor.

In the footage above, his body has been obscured by the Star Tribune, who released the footage.

In new reports this week, it was found that Prince likely had no idea he was taking the drug that killed him.

According to TMZ and Carver County Attorney Mark Metz, the 57-year-old, had taken a "counterfeit Vicodin when overdosed on a private jet the week before he died".

It was at this time that the plane made an emergency landing and he was given Narcan to save his life.

Prince died the following week at his Paisley Park compound in Minnesota on April 21, 2016.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram