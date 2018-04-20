News

Chilling video of Prince's death scene released

Anita Lyons
Yahoo7 Be

A chilling video has emerged showing the scene of Prince's death.

The footage, which was taken by the Carver County investigators the morning the superstar died, is of Paisley Park and includes images of the superstar's body.

The eerie video takes viewers through the house, room by room and even shows Prince lying on the floor.

In the footage above, his body has been obscured by the Star Tribune, who released the footage.

In new reports this week, it was found that Prince likely had no idea he was taking the drug that killed him.

prince death scene

Source: Star Tribune

Prince performing on stage during the height of his career. Source: Getty

The hallway in Paisley Park which features in the footage released by investigators. Source: Star Tribune

prince died

Source: Star Tribune

According to TMZ and Carver County Attorney Mark Metz, the 57-year-old, had taken a "counterfeit Vicodin when overdosed on a private jet the week before he died".

It was at this time that the plane made an emergency landing and he was given Narcan to save his life.

Prince died the following week at his Paisley Park compound in Minnesota on April 21, 2016.

prince house

The front lobby featuring balconies and clouds painted on walls. Source: CBS2

prince music room

The music room. Source: CBS2

No charges have been laid in the death of Prince. Source: Getty

