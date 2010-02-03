Will Sandra Bullock be named best and worst actress of the year?

Sandra Bullock has found herself in the interesting position of being nominated for both Best Actress and Worst Actress in the same year.



On Oscar night, Bullock, who earned a Best Actress Oscar nod for her role in "The Blind Side" will also find out if she has won a Razzie for Worst Actress for her role in "All About Steve."



If Bullock manages to win both, it will be the first time ever that a star has attained such an achievement.



Lucky for Sandra, her Oscar and Razzie nods did not come from the same movie. That honour goes to actor James Coco, who was nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie for his role in 1981's "Only When I Laugh" and Amy Irving for 1983's "Yentl."



Bullock, best known for romantic comedies like "Miss Congeniality" and "Two Weeks Notice," initially balked at portraying a real person in the drama "The Blind Side" but the role brought Bullock her first Oscar nomination on Tuesday.



Long a popular favorite, Bullock's change of gear in "The Blind Side" has brought her a slew of honors, including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award.



Now the 45-year-old actress stands on the brink of winning the movie industry's highest honor for her performance as a wealthy, strong-willed Christian mom who takes a homeless black high school football player into her family.



"Who would have thought after all these years that I would be experiencing this moment now ... I certainly didn't," Bullock said in a statement.



Bullock has said she was terrified at the thought of playing Leigh Anne Tuohy, the blond Memphis mother whose true story is the basis of "The Blind Side."



"I didn't know how to approach it or what I could bring to it so I just kept saying, 'No this is not going to work for me,'" she said in an interview promoting the movie last year.



She changed her mind only after meeting and getting to know Tuohy.



Bullock took time away from acting a few years ago, saying she never really considered herself an actress "because I never thought I was good enough."



But during that break she met motorcycle maker Jesse James, who she married in 2005, and started saying "no" to mediocre roles.



Then came "Crash," the drama about bigotry and race in Los Angeles that won the best picture Oscar in 2006 and showed off Bullock's serious side.



Last year brought mixed blessings. She had another popular romantic comedy, "The Proposal," which made $314 million at the worldwide box office, and "The Blind Side," which has earned a surprise $237 million U.S. box office hit. But she also starred in the dismal "All About Steve," which this week earned Bullock a Razzie nomination as the worst actress of 2009.



Can Bullock be voted both the best and worst movie actress of the year? She will have to wait until the Oscar ceremony on March 7 to find out.



