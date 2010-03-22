Fake boobs banned on Pirates of the Caribbean movie set

Makers of the new Pirates of the Caribbean film have banned women with fake boobs from applying for a role in the next blockbuster.



Rob Marshall, director of the fourth installment, sent a strict set of credentials required to casting directors stating that the film-makers were seeking "beautiful female fit models. Must be 5ft 7in-5ft 8in, size 4 or 6, no bigger or smaller. Age 18-25. Must have a lean dancer body. Must have real breasts. Do not submit if you have implants."



The film-makers from "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" have said that prospective actresses will be expected to go through a "test" to verify whether their breasts are fake or in fact the real deal. The specifics of the "test" haven't been disclosed.



A former casting agent was quoted as saying "In the last movie there were enhanced breasts to give that 18th-century whoreish look and men were pretty well padded, too, and no one worried," said a former casting agent. "But times are changing and the audience can spot false breasts."



Keira Knightley, 24, who was 18 when she shot the first Pirates movie, revealed her previous experience, saying: "I am not that well endowed so they literally painted in my cleavage. It took about 45 minutes every day for make-up artists to add shade and volume and it looked fantastic until it got too hot shooting. Then the make-up would start smearing and the lines running away."



Johnny Depp will be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow and British actor, Ian McShane, has been newly cast as Blackbeard. Penelope Cruz replaces Keira Knightley as the love interest.



"Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," is due to be released in May 2011.

