Keep your hands to yourself Gerard Butler

It would appear Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston know each other more intimately than what we first assumed.



The pair looked cosy enough on the red carpet at the Paris premiere of their flick "The Bounty Hunter" but appeared to be even friendlier only hours earlier whilst touring Paris where they were photographed taking a tour on the Seine River.



As Aniston and Butler posed for pictures, a cunning photographer snuck behind the high profile stars and snapped a telling photo revealing their familiarity with each other.



It would seem Gerard knows Jen a lot better than we all thought as he grabbed at her booty.



Check out Gerard grabbing Jen's behind



Or was it just some new controversy instigated by the pair to try and pump up their film. "The Bounty Hunter" which has been panned mercilessly by critics.



The romantic comedy has been blasted by nine out of ten film critics, with most agreeing the script is at best unfunny and at worst cringe-inducing.



Is "The Bounty Hunter" good or bad? You decide



Either way the pair are sticking with their official tired line of being just good friends. Yawn.





