Twilight's' Kellan Lutz: 'I'm A God'

Kellan Lutz, who bares his fangs as Emmett Cullen in "The Twilight Saga," is now officially a deity.



The sexy vampire-turned-Calvin Klein underwear model spoke to VMan magazine saying "I'm a god," referring to his latest role as the god Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, in the 2011 flick, "Immortals."



Kellan told the mag he had his eye on action roles, saying "I like getting hurt." I don't have tattoos, so my bruises and scars are my tattoos."



The magazine is celebrating Hollywood's Hottest Men in their upcoming issue and Kellan Lutz tops the list of VMan's five hottest men in Hollywood right now.



Lutz looked damn sexy photographed for the mag by top photographer, Amanda de Cadenet.



The four other hotties who made the grade and were shot for the mag were Matthew Bomer, who stars on USA networks's crime drama "White Collar," Noah Mills, who takes on the role of Samantha's new toyboy in the upcoming "Sex And The City 2", Aussie rising star, Xavier Samuel, who plays the new bad boy vamp on the block in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" and fellow Australian, Ryan Kwanten who plays hottie Jason Stackhouse in "True Blood."



Look out for these gorgeous upcoming stars.

Kellan Lutz