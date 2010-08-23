'Flawed' Matt Newton quits X Factor

Controversial TV personality Matthew Newton has been forced to quit his hosting role on The X Factor - days before the show goes to air - to look after his health.



In April, Newton - son of showbiz couple Bert and Patti Newton - spent 28 days in Melbourne's Malvern Private Hospital, which specialises in drug and alcohol issues.



On Monday the Seven Network issued a statement saying his health is the reason Newton has been forced to withdraw from the much-heralded show, which is due to go to air on Monday, August 30.



"Matthew had a strong commitment to the program - he has tried his utmost to make it work," the statement read.



"He has the support of his family and close circle of friends as he works his way back to full health."



News Ltd says Newton was escorted back to Australia by one of the show's producers after getting into a fight with girlfriend Rachael Taylor in a Rome hotel.



After his stint in rehab earlier this year, Newton told New Idea magazine he was a "work in progress".



"I don't think there comes a time where you go: 'Great, now I'm fine. Now I'm sorted'," he said.



"It's a constantly evolving process. For me, it's about working towards being a happier, better person."

He added: "One of the things I learnt (in rehab) was that I am just like everyone else - I am flawed."





