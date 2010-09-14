Mr. Bean Turns 20 (ish)

On January 1 this year, Mr. Bean turned 20. One of the most treasured characters in British TV history, both the TV series and the character have developed a global following in their 20 years, with viewers in over 245 countries worldwide.



Played by Rowan Atkinson, Mr. Bean first emerged from Atkinson's comedic stage shows in the 1980's. Collaborating with Richard Curtis and Robin Driscoll, Mr. Bean was developed into a TV series in 1990, the most successful TV series of the decade.



Over the 20-something years of development, Atkinson has evolved the character. "It's taken me this long really to get this familiar...at every stage of the TV show we discovered something new," Atkinson said.



On Mr. Bean's global appeal, Atkinson said "I am aware of his rather bizarre ubiquity. I mean, in the most unlikely of cultures - he is very big in Japan or Zimbabwe or Venezuela or Brazil."



Whatever the culture, Mr. Bean has certainly taken hold. With only 14 episodes ever made, spawned two films, 1997's "Mr. Bean - The Ultimate Disaster Movie," and 2007's "Mr Bean's Holiday," as well an animated series in 2002.



So, to celebrate Mr. Bean turning 20 (ish), we give you five unexpected facts about Mr. Bean.

1. In 1989, after the consideration of a long list of vegetables, the character was given the name Mr. Bean.

2. There have been 185 million views of Mr. Bean clips on YouTube.

3. "Mr Bean - The Ultimate Disaster Movie" is one of the highest grossing UK films ever, taking $255 million globally.

4. Mr. Bean has been shown on more than 50 airlines.

5. Mr. Bean was christened in 1989.



