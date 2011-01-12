WINNERS of the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards

MOTION PICTURE NOMINEES

Geoffrey Rush, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his performance in "The King's Speech."

Best Motion Picture – Drama



* WINNER - The Social Network



The Social Network

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The King's Speech





Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama



* WINNER Natalie Portman - 'Black Swan'



Natalie Portman - Black Swan

Halle Berry - Frankie and Alice

Nicole Kidman - Rabbit Hole

Jennifer Lawrence - Winter's Bone

Michelle Williams - Blue Valentine





Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama



* WINNER - Colin Firth - The King's Speech



Jesse Eisenberg - The Social Network

James Franco - 127 Hours

Ryan Gosling - Blue Valentine

Mark Wahlberg - The Fighter





Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical



* WINNER - The Kids Are Alright



The Kids Are Alright

Alice In Wonderland

Burlesque

Red

The Tourist





Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical



* WINNER - Annette Bening - The Kids Are All Right



Anne Hathaway - Love and Other Drugs

Angelina Jolie - The Tourist

Julianne Moore - The Kids Are All Right

Emma Stone - Easy A





Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical



* WINNER - Paul Giamatti - Barney's Version



Johnny Depp - Alice in Wonderland

Johnny Depp - The Tourist

Jake Gyllenhaal - Love And Other Drugs

Kevin Spacey - Casino Jack





Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Motion Picture



* WINNER - Melissa Leo - The Fighter



Amy Adams - The Fighter

Helena Bonham Carter - The King's Speech

Mila Kunis - Black Swan

Jacki Weaver - Animal Kingdom





Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Motion Picture



* WINNER - Christian Bale - The Fighter



Michael Douglas - Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

Andrew Garfield - The Social Network

Jeremy Renner - The Town

Geoffrey Rush - The King's Speech





Best Animated Feature Film



* WINNER - Toy Story 3



Despicable Me

How To Train Your Dragon

The Illusionist

Tangled





Best Foreign Language Film



* WINNER - In A Better World (Denmark)



Biutiful (Mexico/Spain)

The Concert (France)

The Edge (Russia)

I Am Love (Io Sono L'amore) (Italy)





Best Director – Motion Picture



* WINNER: David Fincher - The Social Network



Darren Aronofsky - Black Swan

Tom Hooper - The King's Speech

Christopher Nolan - Inception

David O Russell - The Fighter





Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



* WINNER: Aaron Sorkin - The Social Network



Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy - 127 Hours

Lisa Cholodenko, Stuart Blumberg - The Kids Are All Right

Christopher Nolan - Inception

David Seidler - The King's Speech





Best Original Score – Motion Picture



* WINNER - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - The Social Network



Alexandre Desplat - The King's Speech

Danny Elfman - Alice In Wonderland

Ar Rahman - 127 Hours

Hans Zimmer - Inception





Best Original Song - Motion Picture



* WINNER - "YOU HAVEN'T SEEN THE LAST OF ME" — BURLESQUE



Music & Lyrics by: Diane Warren

"BOUND TO YOU" — BURLESQUE

Music by: Samuel Dixon; Lyrics by: Christina Aguilera, Sia Furler

"COMING HOME" — COUNTRY STRONG

Music & Lyrics by: Bob DiPiero, Tom Douglas, Hillary Lindsey, Troy Verges

"I SEE THE LIGHT" — TANGLED

Music by: Alan Menken; Lyrics by: Glenn Slater

"THERE'S A PLACE FOR US" — CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: THE VOYAGE OF THE DAWN TREADER

Music & Lyrics by: Carrie Underwood, David Hodges, Hillary Lindsey

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Television Series - Drama



* WINNER - Boardwalk Empire



Dexter

The Good Wife

Mad Men

The Walking Dead





Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama



* WINNER - Katey Sagal – Sons Of Anarchy



Julianna Margulies – The Good Wife

Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men

Piper Perabo – Covert Affairs

Kyra Sedgwick – The Closer





Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama



* WINNER - Steve Buscemi – Boardwalk Empire



Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad

Michael C. Hall – Dexter

Jon Hamm – Mad Men

Hugh Laurie – House





Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical



* WINNER - Glee



30 Rock

The Big Bang Theory

The Big C

Modern Family

Nurse Jackie





Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical



* WINNER - Laura Linney – The Big C



Toni Collette – United States Of Tara

Edie Falco – Nurse Jackie

Tina Fey – 30 Rock

Lea Michele – Glee





Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical



* WINNER - Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory



Alec Baldwin – 30 Rock

Steve Carell – The Office

Thomas Jane – Hung

Matthew Morrison – Glee





Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television



* WINNER - Carlos



The Pacific

Pillars Of The Earth

Temple Grandin

You Don't Know Jack





Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television



* WINNER - Claire Danes – Temple Grandin



Hayley Atwell – Pillars Of The Earth

Judi Dench – Return To Cranford

Romola Garai – Emma

Jennifer Love Hewitt – The Client List





Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



* WINNER - Al Pacino – You Don't Know Jack



Idris Elba – Luther

Ian McShane – Pillars Of The Earth

Dennis Quaid - The Special Relationship

Edgar Ramirez - Carlos





Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television''''''



* WINNER - Jane Lynch - Glee



Hope Davis – The Special Relationship

Kelly MacDonald – Boardwalk Empire

Julia Stiles - Dexter

Sofia Vergara – Modern Family





Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



* WINNER - Chris Colfer – Glee



Scott Caan – Hawaii Five-O

Chris Noth – The Good Wife

Eric Stonestreet – Modern Family

David Strathairn – Temple Grandin