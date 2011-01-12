News

WINNERS of the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Yahoo7 Movies /

MOTION PICTURE NOMINEES

Geoffrey Rush, nominated for Best Performance by an Actor In A Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his performance in "The King's Speech."

Best Motion Picture – Drama

* WINNER - The Social Network

The Social Network
Black Swan
The Fighter
Inception
The King's Speech


Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

* WINNER Natalie Portman - 'Black Swan'

Natalie Portman - Black Swan
Halle Berry - Frankie and Alice
Nicole Kidman - Rabbit Hole
Jennifer Lawrence - Winter's Bone
Michelle Williams - Blue Valentine


Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

* WINNER - Colin Firth - The King's Speech

Jesse Eisenberg - The Social Network
James Franco - 127 Hours
Ryan Gosling - Blue Valentine
Mark Wahlberg - The Fighter


Best Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

* WINNER - The Kids Are Alright

The Kids Are Alright
Alice In Wonderland
Burlesque
Red
The Tourist


Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

* WINNER - Annette Bening - The Kids Are All Right

Anne Hathaway - Love and Other Drugs
Angelina Jolie - The Tourist
Julianne Moore - The Kids Are All Right
Emma Stone - Easy A


Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical

* WINNER - Paul Giamatti - Barney's Version

Johnny Depp - Alice in Wonderland
Johnny Depp - The Tourist
Jake Gyllenhaal - Love And Other Drugs
Kevin Spacey - Casino Jack


Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Motion Picture

* WINNER - Melissa Leo - The Fighter

Amy Adams - The Fighter
Helena Bonham Carter - The King's Speech
Mila Kunis - Black Swan
Jacki Weaver - Animal Kingdom


Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Motion Picture

* WINNER - Christian Bale - The Fighter

Michael Douglas - Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
Andrew Garfield - The Social Network
Jeremy Renner - The Town
Geoffrey Rush - The King's Speech


Best Animated Feature Film

* WINNER - Toy Story 3

Despicable Me
How To Train Your Dragon
The Illusionist
Tangled


Best Foreign Language Film

* WINNER - In A Better World (Denmark)

Biutiful (Mexico/Spain)
The Concert (France)
The Edge (Russia)
I Am Love (Io Sono L'amore) (Italy)


Best Director – Motion Picture

* WINNER: David Fincher - The Social Network

Darren Aronofsky - Black Swan
Tom Hooper - The King's Speech
Christopher Nolan - Inception
David O Russell - The Fighter


Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

* WINNER: Aaron Sorkin - The Social Network

Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy - 127 Hours
Lisa Cholodenko, Stuart Blumberg - The Kids Are All Right
Christopher Nolan - Inception
David Seidler - The King's Speech


Best Original Score – Motion Picture

* WINNER - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross - The Social Network

Alexandre Desplat - The King's Speech
Danny Elfman - Alice In Wonderland
Ar Rahman - 127 Hours
Hans Zimmer - Inception


Best Original Song - Motion Picture

* WINNER - "YOU HAVEN'T SEEN THE LAST OF ME" — BURLESQUE

Music & Lyrics by: Diane Warren
"BOUND TO YOU" — BURLESQUE
Music by: Samuel Dixon; Lyrics by: Christina Aguilera, Sia Furler
"COMING HOME" — COUNTRY STRONG
Music & Lyrics by: Bob DiPiero, Tom Douglas, Hillary Lindsey, Troy Verges
"I SEE THE LIGHT" — TANGLED
Music by: Alan Menken; Lyrics by: Glenn Slater
"THERE'S A PLACE FOR US" — CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: THE VOYAGE OF THE DAWN TREADER
Music & Lyrics by: Carrie Underwood, David Hodges, Hillary Lindsey

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Television Series - Drama

* WINNER - Boardwalk Empire

Dexter
The Good Wife
Mad Men
The Walking Dead


Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

* WINNER - Katey Sagal – Sons Of Anarchy

Julianna Margulies – The Good Wife
Elisabeth Moss – Mad Men
Piper Perabo – Covert Affairs
Kyra Sedgwick – The Closer


Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

* WINNER - Steve Buscemi – Boardwalk Empire

Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad
Michael C. Hall – Dexter
Jon Hamm – Mad Men
Hugh Laurie – House


Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

* WINNER - Glee

30 Rock
The Big Bang Theory
The Big C
Modern Family
Nurse Jackie


Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

* WINNER - Laura Linney – The Big C

Toni Collette – United States Of Tara
Edie Falco – Nurse Jackie
Tina Fey – 30 Rock
Lea Michele – Glee


Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

* WINNER - Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory

Alec Baldwin – 30 Rock
Steve Carell – The Office
Thomas Jane – Hung
Matthew Morrison – Glee


Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

* WINNER - Carlos

The Pacific
Pillars Of The Earth
Temple Grandin
You Don't Know Jack


Best Performance by an Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture Made for Television

* WINNER - Claire Danes – Temple Grandin

Hayley Atwell – Pillars Of The Earth
Judi Dench – Return To Cranford
Romola Garai – Emma
Jennifer Love Hewitt – The Client List


Best Performance by an Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

* WINNER - Al Pacino – You Don't Know Jack

Idris Elba – Luther
Ian McShane – Pillars Of The Earth
Dennis Quaid - The Special Relationship
Edgar Ramirez - Carlos


Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television''''''

* WINNER - Jane Lynch - Glee

Hope Davis – The Special Relationship
Kelly MacDonald – Boardwalk Empire
Julia Stiles - Dexter
Sofia Vergara – Modern Family


Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

* WINNER - Chris Colfer – Glee

Scott Caan – Hawaii Five-O
Chris Noth – The Good Wife
Eric Stonestreet – Modern Family
David Strathairn – Temple Grandin

