Russell Brand coming down under

Reformed British party boy and actor Russell Brand has announced he is coming to Australia in April for his latest flick, "Arthur."

Comedian Russell Brand, joking around with mother Barbara Elizabeth Brand, on the red carpet at the 2011 Academy Awards.

Whilst this isn't the first visit to Australia for Russell, the Australian media will be welcoming the comedian with open arms, given his penchant for hilarious, tongue-in-cheek interviews and celebrity antics.

SEE THE STILLS FOR 'ARTHUR'

VIEW RUSSELL BRAND'S MOVIE PROFILE

Before Russell's visit to Australia in June last year, he took to Twitter to announce, "Australia. Get ready. We got our Queen on your money, gonna put me genes in your tummies."

His impregnation banter was met with a warning from then fiancé (now wife) Katy Perry, warning Aussie ladies to "stay off her man" because she was also coming to Australia and would get any offenders. Given that Katy will kick off the Australian leg of her "California Dreams" tour in late April, we believe this warning still stands.

Watch the new exclusive trailer for 'Arthur'

Russell will arrive in Sydney on April 13, in time to attend the Australian premiere of "Arthur", held in Sydney on April 14.

"Arthur" is a reboot of the 1981 classic starring Dudley Moore in the titular role. In this new look at the classic story, Russell Brand re-invents the role of loveable billionaire Arthur Bach, an irresponsible charmer who has always relied on two things to get by: his limitless fortune and the good sense of lifelong nanny Hobson (Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren) to keep him out of trouble.

"Arthur" opens in Australian cinemas on April 21.