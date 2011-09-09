auent_blog_jessica-simpson-i-love-my-boobies

Reports surfaced this week suggesting that the 'A Public Affair' singer was going to go under the knife to reduce her breast size before her wedding to former NFL star Eric Johnson.

As all good stars do, Jessica, 31, took to Twitter to clear the air.

"Been getting lots of questions about this alleged breast reduction," Jessica tweeted. "Not to worry…I LOVE MY BOOBIES!!" she continued. "They aren't going anywhere!"

Continuing the joke about the size of her ahem, boobies, Jess tweeted to a fan, "It's UDDERly not true!"

As for details of Jess’ upcoming nuptials, the bride-to-be is staying tight-lipped.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in July, the singer said that she and fiancé Eric are keeping the date a secret, even from the rest of her Simpson family.

This will be the second marriage for Jessica, who was previously wed to 98 Degrees singer, Nick Lachey. The pair co-starred in a reality TV-Show, 'Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica' from 2003 until 2005, announcing their divorce just months after the final season of their show aired.

