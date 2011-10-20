LINDSAY LOHAN POSTS BAIL, IS RELEASED FROM CUSTODY

After having her probation revoked by an irate Los Angeles Superior Court Judge for failing to complete her sentence, Lindsay has already posted the $100,000 bail and now awaits her next hearing, set for November 2. At this hearing, Linds could end up getting as much as 18 months jail time.

To recount, Li-Lo was sentenced earlier this year to 360 hours of community service as part of a sentence for stealing a gold necklace, worth $2,500, from a jewellery store.

Fast forward to October, where Lindsay has failed to complete her mandatory community service at the Los Angeles women's detention centre, claiming she didn't find it "fulfilling".

Wow – we're sorry Linds, but really, when did you get to decide where to serve your community service for something you stole? Isn't the point that you pay your dues to society for your bad behaviour?

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner called Lindsay's previous ruling of probation a "gift", telling the actress "there's something called looking a gift horse in the mouth".

Shawn Chapman Holley, Lindsay's legal rep, tried to argue that Li-Lo had been compliant in other areas of the sentence, including psychological counselling and attending a program for shoplifters.

The judge was doubtful of the time spent in counselling, noting her recent trips overseas – where Li-Lo was spotted partying a number of times.

Holley tried to argue the trips were for work, to which Judge Sautner responded, "She's supposed to be an actress, from what I hear."

What also didn't help matters was Linds being reassigned by her probation officers to the Red Cross to serve her community service. Judge Sautner ruled those hours invalid as the probation department didn't have the authority to reassign her.

An incensed Judge Sautner ordered 16 hours of community service at a Los Angeles morgue to be completed before the next hearing on November 2.

According to TMZ.com, Lindsay is already turning over a new leaf, with plans to do overtime to win the judge's good graces, lest she go back to the jail house again.