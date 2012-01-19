RELATED VIDEO: Watch the trailer for 'Contraband'

auent_blog_MARK WAHLBERG SPARKS 9/11 CONTROVERSY

First up, Wahlberg let fly in an interview with Men's Journal, saying that if he was on the one of the hijacked planes during the September 11 attacks in 2001, there would have been a different ending. Right.

'If I was on that plane with my kids, it wouldn't have went down like it did,’ he said.

'There would have been a lot of blood in that first class cabin and then me saying "Ok, we're going to land somewhere safely, don't worry".'

Given Marky Mark was conducting the interview to promote his latest action blockbuster, 'Contraband', it seems like he's started to blur a Hollywood film script with reality. We're pretty sure while he may have given it his best shot had he been on one of those planes, a single bullet to the head or chest would have in fact stopped him in his tracks.

Editor's Note: Wahlberg had booked tickets on the flight from Boston to Los Angeles that was hijacked and flown into the twin towers in New York. He cancelled them a few days before he was scheduled to travel.

Now it seems Wahlberg has realised the error in his ego, and is apologising.

The actor spoke to TMZ.com, telling them: "To suggest I would have done anything differently than the passengers on that plane was irresponsible," admitting he went too far in making the comments.

"To speculate about such a situation is ridiculous to begin with.

"I deeply apologise to the families of the victims that my answer came off as insensitive, it was certainly not my intention," he added.

While we're pretty sure Wahlberg has just made one of the first nominations for 'Stupid Things Celebrities Say in 2012', we are glad he did apologise for his insensitivity.