SEE 'TITANIC' IN 3D ON VALENTINE'S DAY!

Yahoo7 and 20th Century Fox are giving you and a friend (or lover) the chance to relive those special moments and your favourite scenes from one of the greatest love stories of all time!
Take the journey like never before and be one of the first to see an exclusive preview of James Cameron's epic 'Titanic' on the big screen in spectacular 3D! You could have the chance to relive the magical moment of one of the greatest love stories of all time with your special someone on the most romantic day of the year - Valentine's Day!
Enter to win one of 100 x double passes for the exclusive screenings, held in each of the major capital cities on February 14.
SYDNEY
Hoyts Entertainment Quarter
Cinema 6
MELBOURNE
Hoyts Chadstone
Cinema 1
BRISBANE
Hoyts Chermside
Cinema 15
PERTH
Hoyts Carousel
Cinema 5
ADELAIDE
Hoyts Marion
Cinema 21