LINDSAY LOHAN A 'NIGHTMARE' ON GLEE SET

LINDSAY LOHAN A 'GLEE' NIGHTMARE

The 25-year-old actress has been filming a stint on TV show 'Glee,' and E! Online reports that she was such a 'nightmare' during the second day of filming that she earned a nickname among cast and crew members.

Sources told E! that Lindsay was so late to set yesterday, production had to send a car to pick her up from her apartment at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood and bring her to set.

The source said: "Lindsay was a total nightmare yesterday. She was three hours late in the morning, and when she did finally arrive, she just didn't want to be there.

"She did not want to work. She had not memorised her lines, and she kept disappearing so no one could find her."

'Glee' actress Dot Marie Jones, who plays Coach Bieste in the high-school 'dramedy' series posted a tell-tale remark on Twitter, although we can’t confirm that this was definitely alluding to Lindsay. Jones tweeted:

"Gonna be a long day!! Some ppl show up late and just throw a wrench in things. Not cool! I'd rather be an hour early (I was) than 5 minutes late."

She later deleted the remark.

This feedback is a stark contrast to the reports of Lindsay's first day of filming last week. According to a highly placed 'Glee' source, Lindsay’s lengthy scene went "really great, she was so professional and it looked like everything was going to go so well."

Yesterday however, the actress did not have many lines, and was shooting alongside 'guest celebrity judges' Rex Lee and Perez Hilton for the Glee club's big 'Nationals' event.

E! reports that Lindsay kept disappearing from set and irked crew members so much she was given the nickname "That Girl."

"She has rubbed them all up the wrong way by being so disrespectful of everyone else's schedule," said the source.

Lindsay's spokesman, Steve Honig, has jumped to her defense, insisting she was late yesterday because of a 'misunderstanding.'

"The production team came to us and said that they wanted to start [with Lindsay] right after lunch, which was at 2. They wanted to begin with Lindsay at 3, so that meant she had a lot of time where she wasn't doing anything. That's why people didn't see her. She was then in hair and makeup and began after lunch at 3."

Honig also added: "If there was a problem yesterday, I would have just said 'no comment,' however I can't ignore this because this is utter B.S. This is a classic example of people trying to bash Lindsay. She busted her ass yesterday and is back on set again today."

Despite the reports, it would seem not everyone has given up on Lindsay, a source told E!: "Everyone on Glee is still rooting for Lindsay. We had made a few jokes at her expense earlier in the show, and we really do want her to be able to succeed."

