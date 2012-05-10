REPORT: SOFIA VERGARA AND BOYFRIEND NICK LOEB SPLIT

Related Video: Shocking Celebrity Exes

According to The New York Post, the actress and boyfriend Nick Loeb have split after dating for two years.

The pair reportedly split over the weekend and Sofia stepped out at Tuesday's Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City solo.

"Sofia was confiding in friends at the ball that she and Nick have split. They have been fighting a lot recently and have been on the brink of splitting many times. It is not yet clear if they are over for good, but they are done as a couple for now," a Post source claimed.

Another Post source claimed that the actress' rise to stardom caused strife in the couple's relationship.

A rep for the actress for was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Access Hollywood on Wednesday morning.

The Colombian actress and Nick first stepped out in 2010 together, the same year Nick - a businessman and former Florida Senate candidate - was in a car accident that landed him in the hospital. He later made a full recovery.

