REPORT: SOFIA VERGARA AND BOYFRIEND NICK LOEB SPLIT

According to The New York Post, the actress and boyfriend Nick Loeb have split after dating for two years.
The pair reportedly split over the weekend and Sofia stepped out at Tuesday's Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City solo.
Another Post source claimed that the actress' rise to stardom caused strife in the couple's relationship.
A rep for the actress for was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Access Hollywood on Wednesday morning.
The Colombian actress and Nick first stepped out in 2010 together, the same year Nick - a businessman and former Florida Senate candidate - was in a car accident that landed him in the hospital. He later made a full recovery.
