JESSICA MARAIS WELCOMES BABY GIRL

Jessica's management have released the following statement on behalf of the couple.

"It is with much joy and pride that Jessica Marais and James Stewart announce the birth of their baby girl, Scout Edie Stewart. Scout was born on Wednesday 9th May at 5:41pm. Baby, Mum and Dad are doing well."

Jessica Marais with her baby bump in late February. Credit: Facebook

Prior to going public with the news of her pregnancy, Marais had been working in the US on the TV series, 'Magic City,' set in 1950s Miami.

It was announced earlier this week that Stewart will be leaving 'Pack to the Rafters', following Marais back to the US for daddy duties.

Jessica with James at the Logie Awards in May last year. Credit: Getty Images

"It's all about the baby for James and we back his decision with all our love and support," a Seven spokeswoman told the Daily Telegraph.

