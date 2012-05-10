Jessica's management have released the following statement on behalf of the couple.

auent_blog_JESSICA MARAIS WELCOMES BABY GIRL

"It is with much joy and pride that Jessica Marais and James Stewart announce the birth of their baby girl, Scout Edie Stewart. Scout was born on Wednesday 9th May at 5:41pm. Baby, Mum and Dad are doing well."

Prior to going public with the news of her pregnancy, Marais had been working in the US on the TV series, 'Magic City,' set in 1950s Miami.

It was announced earlier this week that Stewart will be leaving 'Pack to the Rafters', following Marais back to the US for daddy duties.

"It's all about the baby for James and we back his decision with all our love and support," a Seven spokeswoman told the Daily Telegraph.

Related Video: Top Celeb Inspired Baby Names of 2012