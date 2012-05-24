Related Video: Are Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green expecting?

auent_blog_MEGAN FOX IS PREGNANT

According to Gossip Cop, actress Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green are expecting their first child together. A source close to the couple confirmed the news to the celebrity myth busting site over night.

Photos have also surfaced showing Megan stepping out in Los Angeles with what appears to be a small baby bump.

SEE: Megan Fox's baby bump

Speculation about Megan's pregnancy started earlier this month when an interview with Entertainment Tonight was stopped by one of her handlers after the subject turned to babies.

Back in April, Megan spoke to Cosmopolitan magazine about wanting babies. "I want at least two, probably three kids," she told the magazine. "I've always been maternal."

This is the second child for Brian, who has 10-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.

Despite the news, Megan is unlikely to officially confirm the pregnancy for quite some time. When the pair wed in an intimate beach wedding ceremony in Hawaii two years ago, the only other people attending the ceremony were the minister and Kassius.

Related Video: Megan Fox talks about cameo in 'The Dictator'