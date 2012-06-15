News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rebecca Gibney: 'I told him to get his hands off me'
Rebecca Gibney 'appalled' by sexual assault privacy breach

PHOTO: KELLY OSBOURNE WITH NO MAKE-UP WEARING PJs

The Hype /

Related Video: MTV Movie Awards fashion fails

auent_blog_PHOTO: KELLY OSBOURNE WITH NO MAKE-UP WEARING PJs

auent_blog_PHOTO: KELLY OSBOURNE WITH NO MAKE-UP WEARING PJs

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of metal rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, and co-host of E's Fashion Police TV show, took to Twitter overnight to announce her bedtime, along with a photo of herself wearing her pyjamas. The part-time singer also went to bed -- surprise, surprise! -- make-up free.

Kelly Osbourne tweeted this photo of herself getting ready for bed. Credit: Kelly Osbourne/Twitter

While the PJs were a fairly sound fashion choice, the make-up free, bedraggled look the star went with has caused the most controversy on the internet, dividing the Twittersphere down the middle about the publication of an au naturel photo. While Huffington Post Style supported Kelly's make-up free move, UK's OK Magazine likening the move to an old-fashioned "FAIL" in the twitter pics department.

It's an interesting move for the host of a fashion TV show that pays the star to give her honest, no-holds barred opinion of the fashion choices of others.

Given Kelly's innate ability not to mince her words (she once called singer Christina Aguilera a "fat b*tch" in response to Christina's alleged years of calling Kelly the same thing), you can expect some less than flattering comments from across the internet. Not that Kelly cares.

Kelly in a red carpet ready look at the 2012 Miss USA competition on June 3. Credit: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

The Fashion Police host took to Twitter to declare: "I don't understand why people are making such a big deal over me tweeting a make-up free pic! Sorry I don't wear make up 2 bed! ‪#WhoCares‬"

'Nuff said.

Related Video: Hot Celeb Bikini Bodies Part 2

Back To Top