auent_blog_PHOTO: KELLY OSBOURNE WITH NO MAKE-UP WEARING PJs

Kelly Osbourne, daughter of metal rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, and co-host of E's Fashion Police TV show, took to Twitter overnight to announce her bedtime, along with a photo of herself wearing her pyjamas. The part-time singer also went to bed -- surprise, surprise! -- make-up free.

It's an interesting move for the host of a fashion TV show that pays the star to give her honest, no-holds barred opinion of the fashion choices of others.

Given Kelly's innate ability not to mince her words (she once called singer Christina Aguilera a "fat b*tch" in response to Christina's alleged years of calling Kelly the same thing), you can expect some less than flattering comments from across the internet. Not that Kelly cares.

The Fashion Police host took to Twitter to declare: "I don't understand why people are making such a big deal over me tweeting a make-up free pic! Sorry I don't wear make up 2 bed! ‪#WhoCares‬"

'Nuff said.

