auent_blog_PHOTO: KELLY OSBOURNE WITH NO MAKE-UP WEARING PJs
Kelly Osbourne, daughter of metal rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, and co-host of E's Fashion Police TV show, took to Twitter overnight to announce her bedtime, along with a photo of herself wearing her pyjamas. The part-time singer also went to bed -- surprise, surprise! -- make-up free.
Kelly Osbourne tweeted this photo of herself getting ready for bed. Credit: Kelly Osbourne/Twitter
It's an interesting move for the host of a fashion TV show that pays the star to give her honest, no-holds barred opinion of the fashion choices of others.
Given Kelly's innate ability not to mince her words (she once called singer Christina Aguilera a "fat b*tch" in response to Christina's alleged years of calling Kelly the same thing), you can expect some less than flattering comments from across the internet. Not that Kelly cares.
Kelly in a red carpet ready look at the 2012 Miss USA competition on June 3. Credit: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic