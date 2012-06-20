CHARLIE SHEEN: 'IT WAS ALL ABOUT CHICKS AND MONEY'

Related Video: Charlie Sheen cracks it

In the interview, Sheen goes over the same apologies we've already heard from him for last year's surreal media blitz that led to his firing from 'Two and a Half Men,' saying he "was in total denial." But he also sheds some light on how his life has changed since declaring himself a "rock star from Mars," on his one big regret from the 'Men' fiasco, and why he's planning to retire after 'Anger Management' ends.

We've picked out the highlights for you below:

• Well, we don't have to worry about Sheen having any self-esteem issues. Even though he's no longer crowing about his "Adonis DNA" (a phrase he now calls "just stupid"), the actor says that his three-decade career proves he's just wired a little differently than you and me. "If you're special, you're tortured. I know that sounds arrogant, but you can't not be special and have a 30-year career. You can't not be a little different from others and be successful for three decades. Your mind has to work a little differently than the average brain." Yeah, we don't think anyone's arguing that your brain works a little differently than ours, Charlie.

• Everybody wants to party with Charlie Sheen... which he means he now has to be extra-careful who he lets through the front door. "We take phones and purses at my house, and people have to sign s---," he reveals. "I'm not living in the Pentagon, but I've been burned enough to have to take precautions. It's either that or choose a different type of woman or party guest, because you never know." Hmmm, doesn't sound like he's willing to choose a different type of party guest. In fact...

• Though his penchant for prostitutes has led to some infamous run-ins with the law, Sheen's not ready to give up that particular vice just yet. But he does sound a little disillusioned by the whole process. "I'm not saying I'll never be with a prostitute again. But it's hard. Parts of it are soulless and parts of it are nourishing. It's always a roll of the dice."

• Charlie may have amassed a thirty-year career in film and television, but he freely admits he had less than noble intentions when he first decided to pursue acting. "A lot of people will say, 'Oh, I got into acting because I wanted to explore my craft.' They're a bunch of liars, unless they're Sean Penn, De Niro, or my dad [Martin Sheen]. For the rest of us, it was all about chicks and money. Seriously. It was about how I could get money so I could impress the girls and feel like I mattered." Well, if they gave out Emmys for honesty, we'd definitely nominate this guy.

• During last year's media meltdown, Sheen lashed out at his 'Men' co-star Jon Cryer, calling him a "traitor" and a "troll." But now Sheen says he regrets that. "That was wrong. I whaled on him unnecessarily. He just got caught in the crossfire. He's a beautiful man and a f---ing fabulous dude and I miss him." He doesn't have such warm feelings for his old boss Chuck Lorre, however: "Here's the good news. I'm not there anymore. I'm not working with CBS or Warner Bros. or Chuck anymore. Good news for them and good news for me."

• Sheen caused a stir earlier this week when he told The New York Times he plans to retire after 'Anger Management' finishes airing. He says that's because he doesn't want to miss seeing his kids grow up. "I can't tell you how many calls I've gotten at work: 'He or she took their first step' or 'He or she ate solid food' or 'He or she rode a bike for the first time.' I'm the breadwinner and I have to do this so my kids can have a life, but I feel I'm missing too much."

• Sheen plans to be there for his kids if they get into trouble -- but you can only push a warlock so far. "I have a deal with them. They have one, maybe two chances to call me anytime, no questions asked, and I will come and get them. But if there are signs of any physical damage on their bodies, then there's going to be gunplay involved. It's a whole different story for whatever house they're leaving. That s--- gets burned to the ground. Period, the end. When it comes to my kids, I don't play around." Fair warning to anyone who wants to mess with Charlie Sheen's kids: Keep the fire department on speed dial.

Dave Nemetz writes for Yahoo! TV