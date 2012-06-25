OCTOMOM JOINS THE CELEBRITY COUGAR CLUB

Related Video: Hollywood's Odd Couples

Nadya "Octomom" Suleman is seeking help for addiction.

Given Octomom hasn't had too much of an issue going back on her word -- she posed topless late last year and is currently on the promo trail for her solo porn tape, 'Home Alone' -- TMZ.com is reporting that the mother of 14 has a new boyfriend.

The man, or rather boy, in question is Frankie G, a 23-year-old amateur body builder. Octomom appears to have joined the celebrity cougars club, which also counts Madonna, 53, and Jennifer Lopez, 42, amongst its members.

The pair were spotted at LAX just hours ago, when Frankie picked Octo up from the airport. She was returning from Philadelphia on a promotional trip for her self-pleasure video for Wicked Pictures.

When asked how the pair met, Octomom replied: "Through church." Upon questioning about whether the age difference was an issue, Octo replied "I have the mind of an 18-year-old." We'd say that's kind of a worry given she's got 14 children, but the fact she has that many in the first place and no known baby-daddies to begin with speaks volumes.

The up-and-coming porn star conceived all 14 of her children via IVF, and claims that she has been celibate for the past 13 years.

Seems like there's never a dull moment in the life of Octomom.

