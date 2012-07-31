REPORT: JAY-Z AND BEYONCE TO RENT HAMPTONS MEGA MANSION

Related Video: Extravagant celebrity homes

REPORT: BEYONCE AND JAY-Z TO RENT HAMPTONS MEGA-MANSION

If you ever wanted to see how the other half live, then this is your shot, as the New York Post is reporting that music's power couple, Beyonce and husband Jay-Z, will be renting a Hamptons mansion known as The Sandcastle for the month of August.

Featuring 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, the 2,900 square metre home is set on 11 acres in the Bridgehampton district of the popular US summer holiday destination.Built by Hamptons property developer Joe Farrell, the state-of-the-art luxury home features a two-lane bowling alley, a 20 metre heated outdoor swimming pool, a rock-climbing wall, skateboarding half-pipe, a full bar and a recording studio to name just a few.It's thought that Beyonce and hubby Jay-Z want to escape the bustle of summer in New York with their daughter Blue Ivy, who was born in January this year. Given that The Sandcastle also features a "children's performing area" (according to Corcoran.com , the site who have the property listed for sale) it's likely that should Blue Ivy have inherited any of her parent's genetics for performing, she'll definitely have a space for showing them off. And really, seven months isn't actually too young to kick start your showbiz career right?

