LADY GAGA TARGETED BY PETA FOR WEARING FUR

Matthews has accused the 'Born This Way' singer of being a "turncoat" after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a pink mink coat after visiting a Giorgio Armani store in New York last week. He also references the "wolf carcass" she wears in the promotional poster for the film 'Machete Kills' (Gaga's debut film performance).

Matthews cited Gaga's appearance on TV talk show 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' as his case in point for going back on her word, when the quirky pop star told the animal-loving host: "I hate fur, and I don't wear fur," asking if the star now had "amnesia" after being spotted out in fur.

The PETA Senior Vice President, who aligned himself as a part of Gaga's large proud gay following, warned the singer: "By wearing those dumb furs in a heat wave, you're making yourself a target just like the mindless Kim Kardashian." Kardashian was infamously flour bombed on a red carpet by an animal rights activist.

Gaga took to her personal social networking site, LittleMonsters.com , to respond to the accusations, neither denying nor officially confirming that she has actually been wearing fur.

"For those press and such who are writing about whether or not my fur is actually real, please don't forget to credit the designer HERMES. Thank You!

''LOVE,

gaga"''

Matthews' full statement is below.

Dear Gaga,

Many of your gay fans, I among them, have long admired what you told Ellen: "I hate fur and I don't wear fur." I included a link because these recent photos of you in fox and rabbit and with a wolf carcass make it appear that you have amnesia. I'm also including this brief video hosted by Tim Gunn showing the violent cruelty that you promote when you wear fur. What happened? Are your stylists telling you that it's fake, or are you a turncoat? Many gays are animal advocates because we recognize that the same arrogance and indifference that some have toward animal suffering has at times been directed toward us personally because of our orientation. PETA has long participated in Pride events around the country, and just last week, we helped lead protests against Chick-fil-A. But by wearing those dumb furs in a heat wave, you're making yourself a target just like the mindless Kim Kardashian. As we plan our fall campaigns, please tell us whether what you gracefully told Ellen was heartfelt or just a pose.

We await your reply.

Sincerely,

Dan Mathews

Senior Vice President

PETA

