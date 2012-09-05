KELLY OSBOURNE'S SELF-TAN DISASTER: 'IT LOOKS LIKE I S**T MYSELF'

Related video: Kelly: 'I've found the love of my life'

The 'Fashion Police' star suffered an epic wardrobe malfunction when her self-tanning product exploded in her suitcase and splattered her white silk shorts in an unfortunate place.





Kelly shared a picture of the crotch-stained garment via Instagram, along with the caption: "My self tanner exploded in my suitcase Im 2 embarrassed 2 take them 2 the dry-cleaners because it looks like I s**t myself #S**tShorts (sic)"





Some of her 13,000 followers on the picture sharing site were quick to offer the 'Fashion Police' host advice about her embarrassing dilemma.





kate_dowling posted: "Haha go on and do it I'm sure they've had worse"





andreahayden simply stated: "You know you can wash them yourself."





The 27-year-old star is currently spending the Labour Day holiday with her boyfriend Matthew Mosshart's family in Nashville, making the situation all the more cringe-worthy.





Kelly tweeted yesterday: "Just had the best #MosshartFamily dinner! having a chef that is not only your boyfriend but the love of my life is next level! (sic)"





The purple-haired fashionista has been dating Matthew - the brother of The Kills star Alison Mosshart - for a year, but originally kept their romance a secret.





Kelly proclaimed on twitter in June: "I'm in love and I don't care who knows about it!"





