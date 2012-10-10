auent_blog_HULK HOGAN: 'SEX TAPE WAS A BAD CHOICE'

Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), appearing on US morning show 'The Today Show', confirmed that the woman in the sex tape was his friend Bubba the Love Sponge's wife, Heather Clem.

While he has acknowledged that it is him appearing in the intimate footage, the star said he wasn't aware that he was being filmed at the time and is determined to find out who leaked the footage.

"It was a bad choice and a very low point. I was with some friends and made a wrong choice. It has devastated me, I have never been this hurt," he told 'The Today Show'.

"I'm going full blown to try and figure out who would do this to me," Hogan continued, adding "It's appalling. It's flipped my life totally upside down."

Since the sex tape, Hogan divorced Linda Hogan and married Jennifer McDaniels. He says that the experience has left his wife McDaniels unsettled.

"My new wife Jennifer is rattled, she is not used to being part of the media. It's something devastating to me, I've never been through anything on this level."

And as for a reason, Hogan has no answers himself, instead asking: "What's the motivation?"

The police are now involved in the hunt for whomever released the sex tape.

