EX-NANNY TO TESTIFY BRITNEY SPEARS WAS 'EMOTIONALLY MANIPULATED' UNDER CONSERVATORSHIP: REPORT

Lutfi is suing Britney and her parents for breach of contract, defamation and libel -- specifically going after the pop star's mother, Lynne Spears. Lynne's book, Through The Storm, entailed the lead up to Britney's mental melt down in 2008, including Lutfi's role in her daughter's life directly before the incident and the subsequent conservatorship granted to Britney's father Jamie afterwards.

The case is finally set to go to trial (after originally being filed in 2009), and Britney's children's ex-nanny, Lourdes Torres, is set to take the stand. According to Radar Online Torres will testify that the singer was emotionally manipulated throughout her court-mandated convservatorship.

Torres nannied Britney's two sons (from ex Kevin Federline) in the months following the instating of the singer's conservatorship in 2008. A source for Radar Online also suggested that Torres will say she quit her job because she was "so disturbed" by what she saw happening to the singer, adding: "[Torres] isn't after money, she just wants the truth to come out and it will be shocking."

While Lutfi, Britney's parents Jamie and Lynne Spears and also her fiancé, Jason Trawick, are expected to testify, the judge ruling Britney's conservatorship has said that she can't be forced to testify as it could cause her "irreparable harm and immediate danger."

It's unlikely that Britney will testify at the trial, as her handlers have gone to numerous measures to keep her away from Lutfi since he was fired as her manager in 2008. A restraining order was granted in 2009 against him for allegedly drugging the singer. Jamie Spears' statement at the time claimed: "Mr. Lutfi has drugged Britney. ... He has cut Britney's home phone line and removed her cell phone chargers. He yells at her. He claims to control everything -- Britney's business manager, her attorneys and the security guards at the gate."

Despite the lapsed restraining order, the singer's handlers have reportedly gone to extreme lengths to prevent Lutfi from having contact with her, including heavily monitoring her mobile phone and internet usage.

Jury selection is due to be finalised and opening statements of the trial are expected this week.

