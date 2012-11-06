MILEY CYRUS OFFERED $1 MILLION FOR SOFT CORE PORN

Related Video: Watch Miley Cyrus in Bogore's new video

This certain someone is Martin Ellison, owner of Sex.com.

According to TMZ Ellison is reported to have sent Miley Cyrus a contract to film a naked 'make out session' with porn star Jessie Andrews.

And how much is he offering? A whopping $1 million.

Ellison reportedly became interested in signing Miley up after watching the promo video for her new single 'Decisions' in which Jessie Andrews appears.

About the video Ellison wrote: "After seeing a preview for the video 'Decisions', we were floored at how sexy both her, and porn star Jessie Andrews look together!"

In the promo clip, Miley is seen kissing her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, something that Ellison apparently wants to recreate -- but this time with a girl.

He added: "How far Miley chooses she wants to go is entirely up to her."

We're hoping that she'll go as far as throwing the offer in the bin.

Christopher Smith writes for omg! UK & IE