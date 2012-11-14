ELMO ACCUSER RETRACTS 'UNDERAGE SEX' CLAIM

Related Video: Elmo puppeteer denies underage relationship

On Monday (US time) an as-yet unnamed man went to gossip site TMZ.com, accusing Clash of engaging in an underage sexual relationship with him. Clash took a leave of absence from "Sesame Street" to clear his name.

Just one day after the claims were made public, the accuser has retracted his claim via his lawyers, Andreozzi & Associates, saying in a statement that "he wants it to be known that his sexual relationship with Mr. Clash was an adult consensual relationship."

The statement continued: "He will have no further comment on the matter."

Clash also released a statement, saying via a spokeswoman: "I am relieved that this painful allegation has been put to rest. I will not discuss it further."

"Sesame Street" producers had no date of return to work for Clash, but did release their own statement saying: "We are pleased that this matter has been brought to a close, and we are happy that Kevin can move on from this unfortunate episode."

The initial reports on TMZ claimed that the accuser, now 24, approached the Sesame Workshop last northern hemisphere summer claiming that he had engaged in a sexual relationship with Clash at the age of 16.

Sesame Workshop said that it had conducted its own thorough investigation of the matter and believed the claim to be false.

Clash's first statement over the alleged underage relations said that it "was between two consenting adults," a statement the accuser now seems to agree to.

