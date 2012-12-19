2012 KARDASHIAN CHRISTMAS CARD: DEAD KITTEN MAKES CUT, KANYE DOESN'T

Kim Kardashian tweeted out her family's annual holiday greeting card and, as usual, the photo shoot was a high-production affair. And there was confetti — lots of confetti. There were balloons and champagne flutes, too.

But who wasn't there? Although Kim and Kanye West have been inseparable since they started dating earlier this year, the rapper did not make the cut in the family card. Perhaps that's because she is still technically married to NBA star Kris Humphries. However, prominently featured is the white kitten, Mercy, that West gave Kim in September. Sadly, earlier this month Kim announced that Mercy died of a rare stomach cancer.

Kim reportedly gave the kitten away after discovering that she was allergic to the long haired breed and it died a few weeks later.

Under the direction of photographer Nick Saglimbeni, the group lightened up this year — donning all white ensembles. The ladies slipped into curve-hugging dresses and sky-high heels while the men dressed in button-down shirts and, in some cases, sport coats. Of course, Scott Disick had on a pair of shiny white loafers for the occasion.

The holiday card photo shoot, a long-time family tradition orchestrated by matriarch Kris Jenner, was the first for Penelope Disick, who was born in July. Wearing a tulle dress and accessorized with a headband, she sat on her mother Kourtney's lap while her stylish big brother Mason, who turned 3 over the weekend, sat near his step-grandfather Bruce Jenner.

Last month during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Khloe Kardashian revealed that she and her husband Lamar Odom, who are posed face-to-face in the card, missed the main photo shoot this year. They had their own session with the photographer and were later added in digitally. Kendall Jenner, who was sick at the time of the shoot, and Scott Disick, who was probably at a club opening, were Photoshopped in as well.

Although coordinating everyone at the same time for the photo shoot proved impossible, Khloe said the entire Kardashian-Jenner family will be together on Christmas. "Every Christmas, we're always together. Step-brothers, sisters, everything," she told DeGeneres. "All 10 kids and then everyone's extended girlfriend, boyfriend, this, that..."

When DeGeneres joked that the boyfriends and girlfriends seem to change every year, Khloe joked, "Yeah, we rotate all the people." But, she added, "Now we're sticking together. The older we get, the more we stick together. Who knew, I'm surprised Scott's still around, but he's here."

Related Video: 50 Cent disses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West