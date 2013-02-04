News

Davina removed tattoo after failing to find love on reality TV
Davina removes tattoo after MAFS fails her

WIN A TRIP TO THE WORLD PREMIERE OF G.I. JOE: RETALIATION 3D IN SEOUL ON MARCH 12!

The Hype /

Win a once in a lifetime trip to attend the world premiere of the brand new blockbuster G.I. JOE: RETALIATION 3D in Seoul, Korea! You and a mate could be flying to Seoul, to walk the red carpet and be amongst the first in the world to see the film! Your trip includes return flights for two, three nights’ 4*accommodation and those all important world premiere tickets!

THE HYPE - WIN A TRIP TO THE PREMIERE OF G.I. JOE: RETALIATION 3D IN SEOUL

THE HYPE - WIN A TRIP TO THE PREMIERE OF G.I. JOE: RETALIATION 3D IN SEOUL

Synopsis:
In G.I. JOE: RETALIATION 3D, the G.I. Joes are not only fighting their mortal enemy Cobra; they are forced to contend with threats from within the government that jeopardize their very existence.

The total prize valued at almost $11,000, so make sure you ENTER NOW!

G.I. JOE: RETALIATION 3D - Only at the movies MARCH 28


www.Facebook.com/GIJOE.AU


Twitter - #GIJOE


G.I. JOE: RETALIATION 3D © 2013 PPC. © 2013 Hasbro. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.



STEP ONE:

Like The Hype on Facebook
(If you don't have Facebook or you are already a fan of The Hype, skip ahead to Step Two)

STEP TWO:

To be in the chance to win simply tell us in 25 words or less why you want to be at the world premiere of G.I.Joe: Retaliation 3D.


View terms and conditions


The fine print: at least one person going on the trip must be aged 21 years or over. Minimum age of travellers is 18 years old.

