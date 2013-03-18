DAVID HASSELHOFF: BERLIN WALL SHOULD BE SAVED

The Hoff, best known for his acting roles in "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider", visited the East Side Gallery -- one of the last remaining sites of the Berlin Wall -- on Sunday to protest its relocation to make way for a luxurious real estate development.

DAVID HASSLEHOFF WANTS THE BERLIN WALL TO STAY UP

Hasselhoff is fondly remembered by many Germans for his 1989 performance of his song " Looking For Freedom " atop the Berlin Wall shortly before the wall fell. He played to over a million people in both East and West Berlin, and is long associated as part of the soundtrack to the peaceful 1989 revolution.

Attending the Sunday protest alongside thousands of Berliners, the Hoff told reporters: "It's like tearing down an Indian burial ground. It's a no-brainer.

"This last piece of the wall is really sacred," Hasselhoff continued. "It's about people and it's about hearts that were broken, hearts that were torn apart and lives that were lost. That's what we're talking about today, not a piece of real estate."

At least 136 people lost their lives between 1961 and 1989 trying to cross the wall that divided communist-run East Berlin from West Berlin. After the destruction of the majority of the wall, only two segments now remain and are both a major tourist draw card as well as a memorial.

Opponents to the destruction have rallied several times since a panel was removed in March last year from the East Side Gallery, a 1.3 kilometre stretch of the wall covered in graffiti murals and standing as a monument to the tumultuous time in Berlin's history.

Berliners have been protesting what they describe as a steamrolling of Berlin's infamous history to make way for gleaming developments.

Related: The Hoff's interesting advice to Aussies