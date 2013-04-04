ANGELINA, LADY GAGA AND OPRAH EXPOSED BY CELEBRITY HACKERS

The 37-year-old actress – as well as Lady Gaga, Oprah, Scarlett Johansson, George Clooney, Tyra Banks, Robert De Niro, Anderson Cooper, Dennis Rodman, and NFL player Michael Vick – are the latest public figures to have their secure credit information uncovered by computer whizzes and posted online.

The hacking scandal (also known as 'doxxing') first made headlines last month and the victims ranged from Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé to FLOTUS Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. Hackers posted what they claimed to be their social security numbers, mortgage amounts, credit card information, car loan information, and important banking statements on the mysterious website Exposed: The Secret Files.

Not long after the FBI launched an investigation into the website, it went offline. However, a new site appeared this week – as first reported by TMZ – at a different web address. Since they relaunched the new site, they have continuously added the personal information of a growing list of celebs.

Interestingly, the site, which is believed to be politically motivated, features a quote from the Showtime series "Dexter": "If you believe that God makes miracles, you have to wonder if Satan has a few up his sleeve."

Jolie's page includes what is said to be her social security number as well as her credit report, which can be downloaded. There are addresses listed as well, but they are all business addresses, likely for her lawyer and other people she employs.

The same information for Lady Gaga and Johansson is also available. However, Johansson's page also features a photo of her which became public through a previous hacking incident. In 2012, a Florida man named Christopher Chaney was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection to hacking the e-mail accounts of ScarJo and dozens of other celebrities.

An FBI spokesperson has not yet responded to Yahoo!'s request for comment about the latest hacking incident. However, no arrests have been reported so far.