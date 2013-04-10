Rotten was taking part in a pre-recorded satellite interview for TV show The Project backstage (ahead of his show in Brisbane) when the incident went down.

JOHNNY ROTTEN VS. CARRIE BICKMORE: 'SHUT UP WHILE A MAN IS SPEAKING'

What started as a civilised interview quickly descended into chaos as panelist Carrie Bickmore interjected over Rotten, attempting to ask a question about the death of former British Prime Minister Margret Thatcher.

The interjection caused a scathing, rapid response from Rotten, with the singer repeatedly telling Bickmore to: "Shut up, shut up, shut up."

Rotten then continued: "Hey missus! Whoever you are, you need to be quiet, your voice is too loud for me."

When Bickmore attempted to ask the question again, Rotten cut her off, saying: "Now listen, when a man is talking, do not interrupt.

"You sound like one of them [sic] dreadful damn birds I don't like. You be polite… you've got to learn what manners and respect is."

When other panelists, including Andrew Rochford and Dave Hughes, attempted to defend Bickmore and rein in the ill-tempered punk rocker, Rotten got further agitated, telling the group they were yelling in his ear piece like "excitable children".

Hughes then terminated the interview, prompting a discussion from the panel about Rotten's unsavory behavior.

Rochford referred to Rotten as "a flat out, sexist, mysogynist pig" while Bickmore concluded "Bad press is his thing, but his thing ain't funny, it's just damn rude."

