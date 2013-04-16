KIM KARDASHIAN TAKES 'CREEPY' VIDEO OF YOUNGER SISTER KENDALL JENNER

Kendall Jenner, 17, is set to be at the centre of even more attention after her sister Kim Kardashian posted a video to social video serving site Keek admiring her younger sister's bikini body.
Kim, 32, started filming her sister from behind saying: "Look at this body, on my little sister, Kendall Jenner."
Cue creepy voyeur deep breathing.
Kim continues on, saying, "How jealous am I... I'm not trying to be creepy.
"Don't worry Kendall, I won't call you too skinny, I know you get offended. But I get called too fat."
So Kim really has been paying attention to all the jibes about her pregnancy wardrobe?
It's a refreshing maternity wardrobe change for Kim who has had fashion bloggers sharpening their knives for every outing she's made since announcing her pregnancy.