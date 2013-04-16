KIM KARDASHIAN TAKES 'CREEPY' VIDEO OF YOUNGER SISTER KENDALL JENNER

Kendall Jenner, 17, is set to be at the centre of even more attention after her sister Kim Kardashian posted a video to social video serving site Keek admiring her younger sister's bikini body.

KIM KARDASHIAN TAKES PERVY VIDEO OF SISTER KENDALL JENNER

Kim, 32, started filming her sister from behind saying: "Look at this body, on my little sister, Kendall Jenner."

Cue creepy voyeur deep breathing.

Kim continues on, saying, "How jealous am I... I'm not trying to be creepy.

"Don't worry Kendall, I won't call you too skinny, I know you get offended. But I get called too fat."

So Kim really has been paying attention to all the jibes about her pregnancy wardrobe?

Kardshian fans can breathe a sigh of relief though. Kim was spotted looking super glam this week on the MTV Movie Awards wearing a flattering black mini dress and gold chain.

It's a refreshing maternity wardrobe change for Kim who has had fashion bloggers sharpening their knives for every outing she's made since announcing her pregnancy.