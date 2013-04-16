News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Keira Maguire's unbelievable Transformation
Keira Maguire's unbelievable transformation

KIM KARDASHIAN TAKES 'CREEPY' VIDEO OF YOUNGER SISTER KENDALL JENNER

The Hype /

Kendall Jenner, 17, is set to be at the centre of even more attention after her sister Kim Kardashian posted a video to social video serving site Keek admiring her younger sister's bikini body.

KIM KARDASHIAN TAKES PERVY VIDEO OF SISTER KENDALL JENNER

KIM KARDASHIAN TAKES PERVY VIDEO OF SISTER KENDALL JENNER

Kim, 32, started filming her sister from behind saying: "Look at this body, on my little sister, Kendall Jenner."

Cue creepy voyeur deep breathing.

Kim continues on, saying, "How jealous am I... I'm not trying to be creepy.

"Don't worry Kendall, I won't call you too skinny, I know you get offended. But I get called too fat."

So Kim really has been paying attention to all the jibes about her pregnancy wardrobe?

Kim Kardashian (L) with her other young sister, Kylie Jenner, at the MTV Movie Awards this week. Credit: Getty Images

Kardshian fans can breathe a sigh of relief though. Kim was spotted looking super glam this week on the MTV Movie Awards wearing a flattering black mini dress and gold chain.

It's a refreshing maternity wardrobe change for Kim who has had fashion bloggers sharpening their knives for every outing she's made since announcing her pregnancy.

Back To Top