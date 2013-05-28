PSY IMPOSTER STRIKES AGAIN, THIS TIME AT THE MONACO GRAND PRIX

PSY IMPOSTOR STRIKES AGAIN, THIS TIME AT THE MONACO GRAND PRIX

Carré first struck last week at the Cannes Film Festival, fooling many into believing he was in fact Psy. That is, until the real Psy's manager Scooter Braun (who also manages Justin Bieber) stumbled across the impostor while in Cannes, and busted him for the impersonation. Psy tweeted out confirmation that in fact he was in Singapore and not at the Cannes Film Festival.

Now it appears Carré has struck again, this time heading to the Monaco Grand Prix to rub shoulders with the European elite crowd. Both David Hasselhoff and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden tweeted photos with 'Psy', although they were a little more wise to the jig this time.

The Hoff tweeted : "Was that really PSY ? I think not!!" along with a photo of he and the impersonator.

Holden was also a little sceptical, tweeting: "Not sure if this guy is kosher?! Rumours circulating he was a fake? What do YOU think?!"

Late last week, Carré divulged to GQ UK his secret to success in getting the Psy treatment while in Cannes -- getting the right people in on the jig.

"My manager, and I have been working together a couple of months now, touring around nightclubs in France," Carre told the mag. "Then we hired a communications team to help us plan how we were going to do it. So we had some people situated in the business - I'm not going to give out names, but people who are very high profile people... But that's how we got the pass into every A-list night at the Cannes festival."

Despite the international headlines Carré made for his Cannes stunt, his intention "was not... to drink for free and eat for free! Especially that a lot of the people who invited us knew who I was really, and they were involved in the game."

Where to from here then? Carré is making the most of his "marketing shot" and hopes to meet the real Psy. He's also got interviews lined up with Korean TV shows and will be releasing a single this week.

Something about fake it until you make it, right?

Psy makes Havard address to students