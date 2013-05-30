AMANDA BYNES VS. THE WORLD: A GUIDE TO EVERYONE SHE'S FEUDING WITH

Not only is the drama-plagued former child star in trouble with the law on both coasts -- earlier today a trial date was set for July 18 in her Beverly Hills DUI case -- but the 27-year-old is also at the center of several high-profile feuds right now all stemming from social media.
Following her [drug-related arrest in Manhattan last Thursday](she adamantly denies all the charges), she's been largely holed up in her Manhattan apartment … and she's been and letting her fingers do the talking when it comes to her critics.
Here's a quick and easy guide to her biggest Twitter feuds right now:
"Support people with mental illness, yes. But don't condone/enable scary and poor behavior," wrote John Legend's fiancé.
Bynes didn't hold back in her reply to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pin-up, writing, "Ur not a pretty model compared to me. I signed to Ford models @ age 13. I don't look up to u beauty wise. I'm far prettier than u! I'm offended that you're saying I have a mental illness when I show no sign of it, but thankfully not one man that wants me wants you and you are an old ugly model compared to me! You look 45! You're not pretty so I'm not intimidated by you! I think you're jealous that you're just an ugly model whos career is uninspiring! I don't respect you! You're no beauty queen! I'm a beauty queen."
Teigen didn't engage Bynes further, replying to her followers, "Nope. Not going to indulge. Wish the best for her, truly."
Rihanna was the clear winner in her response, which didn't even mention Bynes's name: "Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention?" However, it didn’t stop Bynes from replying: "unlike ur fugly faced self I don't do drugs! U need the intervention dog! I met ur ugly face in person! U aren't pretty u know it!"
Bynes later claimed that the tweets to Rihanna were "fake," though she offered no real explanation as to how that happened and why only those specific tweets had been hack jobs.
After an investigation into her allegations, Deputy Commissioner Paul J. Browne issued a statement, saying, "NYPD Internal Affairs investigators have found no evidence to corroborate Ms. Bynes' allegations."
Despite the findings, Bynes announced her plans to sue the NYPD, in addition to the specific officer, for "illegally entering my apartment, lying about drugs on me and lying about me tampering with non existent drug paraphernalia, then I'm suing for being put into a mental hospital against my will, then locked up overnight for coming home after a facial and working out with my trainer like the good girl that I am."
If you remember, it was the report of a building employee that Bynes had been smoking marijuana in the lobby which set into motion her whole bizarre, wig-wearing arrest.
On May 1, the host of "The Jenny McCarthy Show" retweeted a report that police responded to an emergency at Bynes's apartment. Faster than you can hit the "tweet" button, Amanda responded, "you're ugly! Police weren't at my house old lady! Shut the f--k up!" McCarthy later apologised and Bynes did as well. The erratic star then gushed, "I'm sorry I offended you! You're beautiful! I was lying! I'll delete our tweets!"
McCarthy didn't weigh in on Bynes' most recently arrest, which was probably a wise decision.
Why Child Stars Go Crazy
Suzy Byrne writes for omg!