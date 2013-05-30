AMANDA BYNES VS. THE WORLD: A GUIDE TO EVERYONE SHE'S FEUDING WITH

Not only is the drama-plagued former child star in trouble with the law on both coasts -- earlier today a trial date was set for July 18 in her Beverly Hills DUI case -- but the 27-year-old is also at the center of several high-profile feuds right now all stemming from social media.

AMANDA BYNES ARRESTED, TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATION

Following her [drug-related arrest in Manhattan last Thursday](she adamantly denies all the charges), she's been largely holed up in her Manhattan apartment … and she's been and letting her fingers do the talking when it comes to her critics.

Here's a quick and easy guide to her biggest Twitter feuds right now:

On Tuesday night, the one-time Nickelodeon talent had some ugly words for model and tweetaholic Chrissy Teigen, who had remarked that she found it "unsettling" that Bynes had so many people supporting her erratic conduct.

"Support people with mental illness, yes. But don't condone/enable scary and poor behavior," wrote John Legend's fiancé.

Bynes didn't hold back in her reply to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pin-up, writing, "Ur not a pretty model compared to me. I signed to Ford models @ age 13. I don't look up to u beauty wise. I'm far prettier than u! I'm offended that you're saying I have a mental illness when I show no sign of it, but thankfully not one man that wants me wants you and you are an old ugly model compared to me! You look 45! You're not pretty so I'm not intimidated by you! I think you're jealous that you're just an ugly model whos career is uninspiring! I don't respect you! You're no beauty queen! I'm a beauty queen."

Teigen didn't engage Bynes further, replying to her followers, "Nope. Not going to indulge. Wish the best for her, truly."

Let's just say the "She's the Man" star wasn't into getting advice from the former Hole frontwoman, whose own personal drama through the years has (thus far) surpassed anything that Bynes may have done. So when Love tweeted to Bynes that she should "pull it together dude," the retired actress shot back, "Courtney Love is the ugliest woman I've ever seen. To be mentioned by her at all makes me and all my friends laugh!"Perhaps it was because of Drake -- who Bynes crushes on and who crushed on Rihanna -- but seemingly out of nowhere, Bynes launched an attack on the Barbadian beauty over the weekend when she wrote the especially nasty comment: "Chris Brown beat you because you're not pretty enough."

Rihanna was the clear winner in her response, which didn't even mention Bynes's name: "Ya see what happens when they cancel Intervention?" However, it didn’t stop Bynes from replying: "unlike ur fugly faced self I don't do drugs! U need the intervention dog! I met ur ugly face in person! U aren't pretty u know it!"

Bynes later claimed that the tweets to Rihanna were "fake," though she offered no real explanation as to how that happened and why only those specific tweets had been hack jobs.

While lawyers sort out whether there is enough to convict aspiring rapper Bynes of reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and physical possession of marijuana stemming from her May 23 arrest, she hurls some charges of her own against one of the arresting officers, alleging he "slapped" her vagina while she was in custody. She went on to say she would be suing him for "money compensation," adding, "I love having more money in my bank."

After an investigation into her allegations, Deputy Commissioner Paul J. Browne issued a statement, saying, "NYPD Internal Affairs investigators have found no evidence to corroborate Ms. Bynes' allegations."

Despite the findings, Bynes announced her plans to sue the NYPD, in addition to the specific officer, for "illegally entering my apartment, lying about drugs on me and lying about me tampering with non existent drug paraphernalia, then I'm suing for being put into a mental hospital against my will, then locked up overnight for coming home after a facial and working out with my trainer like the good girl that I am."

In addition to suing the NYPD -- and the many publications that have written stories about her -- the plastic surgery devotee also plans to hit her Times Square apartment building management company with a lawsuit "for lying about me smoking in my building."

If you remember, it was the report of a building employee that Bynes had been smoking marijuana in the lobby which set into motion her whole bizarre, wig-wearing arrest.

And let's not forget the war of words between Bynes and McCarthy before the whole arrest even happened.

On May 1, the host of "The Jenny McCarthy Show" retweeted a report that police responded to an emergency at Bynes's apartment. Faster than you can hit the "tweet" button, Amanda responded, "you're ugly! Police weren't at my house old lady! Shut the f--k up!" McCarthy later apologised and Bynes did as well. The erratic star then gushed, "I'm sorry I offended you! You're beautiful! I was lying! I'll delete our tweets!"

McCarthy didn't weigh in on Bynes' most recently arrest, which was probably a wise decision.

However, we must note that Bynes has also had a few pleasant exchanges on Twitter recently, including ones with fellow Nickelodeon alumnus Drake Bell as well as rappers Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame … who she probably hopes will help her with that rap career.

Why Child Stars Go Crazy

Suzy Byrne writes for omg!