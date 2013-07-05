News

Bachelor in Paradise recap Ep 13
It's a tale of two emotions on Bachelor in Paradise

PRINCE HARRY PROMOTES GAY BAR IN LONDON

The Hype /
Prince Harry Gay Bar Poster for Manbar, Soho, London.

Credit: Mike Bliss/Instagram

A London gay bar, called MANBAR, has taken a liberty with the most colourful royal's image, using party boy Prince Harry to promote their drink specials.
The poster, featuring a shirtless, rippling muscled Prince Harry image, spruiks drinks as $4 before 9pm. Another important message from the prince -- they're open until 3am.

Prince Harry Shirtless Union Jack Artwork.

Credit: Mike Bliss/Instagram

Mike Bliss is the artist behind the promotional poster, also creating a London Pride variation and a shirtless Prince Harry in front of the Union Jack.
Prince Harry in blue suit and red and blue tie.

Prince Harry on Royal duties in May this year. Credit: Getty Images

According to TMZ the poster was based on a photo of Prince Harry playing rugby shirtless during a tour of duty in Afghanistan back in 2008.

In August last year Prince Harry brought the ultimate scandal to the Royal Family after nude pictures of him were leaked online. At the time it was reported that he was playing strip billards in Las Vegas. Since then the Prince has been on his best public behaviour, touring hospitals and schools as part of his Royal duties along with his brother Prince William.

