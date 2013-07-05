PRINCE HARRY PROMOTES GAY BAR IN LONDON

A London gay bar, called MANBAR , has taken a liberty with the most colourful royal's image, using party boy Prince Harry to promote their drink specials.

The poster, featuring a shirtless, rippling muscled Prince Harry image, spruiks drinks as $4 before 9pm. Another important message from the prince -- they're open until 3am.

Mike Bliss is the artist behind the promotional poster, also creating a London Pride variation and a shirtless Prince Harry in front of the Union Jack.According to TMZ the poster was based on a photo of Prince Harry playing rugby shirtless during a tour of duty in Afghanistan back in 2008.

In August last year Prince Harry brought the ultimate scandal to the Royal Family after nude pictures of him were leaked online. At the time it was reported that he was playing strip billards in Las Vegas. Since then the Prince has been on his best public behaviour, touring hospitals and schools as part of his Royal duties along with his brother Prince William.

Related: Royal Family then and now