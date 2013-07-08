BEYONCE A NO-SHOW AS FATHER REMARRIES

It would appear that all is still not well in the Knowles family.

Mathew Knowles, former manager and father of singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles remarried last weekend, and according to E! Online, neither of his daughters attended the ceremony.

Mathew wed Gena Charmaine Avery in a private ceremony in Houston, Texas after a year-and-a-half long engagement.

Speaking to E! Online, Mathew said: "Unfortunately, Beyoncé and Solange had previous engagements which made it impossible for them to attend."

Mathew was previously married to Tina Knowles, with whom he had Beyonce and Solange. The pair officially divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage.

Tina originally filed for divorce in 2009, reportedly in the wake of Mtthew's extra-marital affair with former 'Scrubs' actress Alexsandra Wright, with whom he fathered a child, Nixon, born in 2009.

In 2011, Beyoncé severed her professional ties with her father, dropping him as her manager. Mathew first managed Beyoncé as a part of the successful girl group Destiny's Child in the 90s.

