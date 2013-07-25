GOSSIP'S BETH DITTO MARRIES GIRLFRIEND IN HAWAII

Ditto, 32, married her longterm partner Ogata in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

Both ladies donned white outfits for the special occasion; Ditto wore a white low-cut strapless Jean Paul Gaultier gown featuring a full tulle skirt and traditional veil while Ogata wore a white three-piece short suit.

Ditto's band, Gossip, released a photo of the happy couple (above) and statement to their Facebook page this week, along with the following statement:

"At long last, now that we have returned home and recovered from all the amazingness and had some time to bask in the afterglow, we are exited to share with you a pic or two from Beth and Kristin's wedding! So much love and appreciation to all of our family and friends who celebrated with us! And a huge thank you to Jean Paul Gaultier for the dream-come-true dress!"

It appears the happy couple bucked the traditional dress code of no white at weddings, with all the guests in the photo wearing white outfits.

The pair announced their engagement in April this year, but all other details have been kept under wraps.

Ogata was previously a personal assistant for Ditto, with the pair starting to date in 2010, after Ditto's nine year relationship with transgender lover Freddie Fagula ended.

